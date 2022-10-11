Fall in Covid-19 death registrations may have levelled off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fall in Covid-19 death registrations may have levelled off

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.45am Updated: October 11 2022, 11.33am
The recent fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales may have levelled off, new figures suggest (PA)
The recent fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales may have levelled off, new figures suggest.

Some 287 deaths registered in the seven days to September 30 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from 235 deaths the previous week, when figures were affected by the bank holiday on September 19 for the Queen’s funeral, which saw most council buildings closed.

This means slightly more deaths are likely to have been registered in the latest week than would normally be the case, due to register offices clearing any backlog from earlier in the month.

(PA Graphics)
It is too soon to know if the recent downwards trend in death registrations has come to a definite halt.

It is also too early to see any clear impact in death registrations from the latest rise in Covid-19 infections.

This is because the trend in deaths lags behind the equivalent trend in infections due to the length of time between someone catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, as well as the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

Registrations climbed during much of June and July following the wave of infections caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of Covid-19.

Deaths peaked at 810 in the week to July 29, then began to fall.

This peak was well below the level seen during the Alpha wave in January 2021, when weekly deaths reached nearly 8,500.

High levels of Covid antibodies among the population – either from vaccination or previous infection – mean the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus this year has stayed low.

Data in the next few weeks will confirm if the latest figures signal a turning point ahead of another possible increase.

Figures published last week by the ONS showed that Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in England, though the trend is uncertain in Wales.

In England, the number of people in private households testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 24 was 1.1 million, or around one in 50 – up from 857,400, or one in 65, in the previous week.

The latest estimate for infections in Wales is 63,400, or one in 50 people, compared with 62,900, which is also one in 50.

Infection levels are still well below those reached during the BA.4/BA.5 wave, however.

