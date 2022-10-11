Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.53am
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

A new round of missile attacks has struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, as the death toll from the previous day’s widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.

Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said.

The State Emergency Service said 12 S-300 missiles slammed into public facilities, setting off a large fire in the area.

One person was killed.

An employee cleans the debris at a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
An employee cleans the debris at a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile.

Russia has increasingly resorted to using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike targets on the ground.

The morning’s air raid warnings extended throughout the country, sending some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital Kyiv and many other cities.

That earlier lull had led many Ukrainians to ignore the regular sirens, but Monday’s attacks gave them new urgency.

Beside the usual sirens, residents in the capital were jolted early on Tuesday by a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones.

The caustic-sounding alert was accompanied by a text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.

A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a city park in central Kyiv, Ukraine
A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The state emergencies service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday’s missile strikes that targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and 12 other regions.

More than 300 cities and towns were without power, from the Ukrainian capital all the way to Lviv on the border with Poland.

Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines.

With Ukrainian forces growing increasingly bold following a series of battlefield successes, a cornered Kremlin is ratcheting up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanning concerns it could broaden the war and suck in more combatants.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Tuesday that western military assistance to Kyiv including training Ukrainian soldiers in Nato countries and feeding Ukraine real-time satellite data to target Russian forces has “increasingly drawn western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime”.

Mr Ryabkov said in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that “Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones”.

Firefighters and police officers work at a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine
Firefighters and police officers work at a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

He said that although Russia is not “interested in a direct clash” with the US and Nato, “we hope that Washington and other western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation”.

Mr Ryabkov’s warning follows Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s announcement that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to create a joint “regional grouping of troops” to thwart what Mr Lukashenko claimed is a potential Ukrainian assault on Belarus.

The Ukrainian army general staff said on Tuesday it has not seen evidence of troop movements or a build-up of offensive forces in Belarus but warned that Russia could continue to strike “peaceful neighbourhoods” and critical infrastructure in Ukraine with missiles.

“The enemy is not able to stop the successful counter-offensive of the Defence Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine,” the military’s general staff said.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said it is unlikely a joint Russian-Belarus force would launch an attack on Ukraine from the north.

Analysts at the think tank said the Russian component of such a force would “likely be comprised of low-readiness mobilised men or conscripts who likely will not pose a significant conventional military threat to Ukraine”.

A man carries his bike past a rocket crater under a pedestrian bridge, after a rocket attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine
A man carries his bike past a crater under a pedestrian bridge after a rocket attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

One use for the joint force could be to keep some Ukrainian troops bogged down around Kyiv to defend the capital, preventing them from being deployed to more active fronts where they can press their counter-offensive, the institute said.

Although Ukrainian officials said Russia’s missile strikes on Monday made no “practical military sense”, Mr Putin said the “precision weapons” attack was in retaliation for what he claimed were Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel Moscow’s invasion, including an attack on Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

The president alleged the bridge attack was masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Mr Putin vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response if further Ukrainian attacks threaten Russia’s security.

“No-one should have any doubts about it,” he told Russia’s Security Council by video.

Mr Putin’s increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine’s actions as terrorist could portend even more bold and draconian actions.

But in Monday’s speech, Mr Putin – whose partial troop mobilisation order last month triggered an exodus of hundreds of thousands of men of fighting age – stopped short of escalating his “special military operation” to a counter-terrorism campaign or martial law.

That did not stop the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday from likening Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to deceased al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

He also said western politicians supporting Ukraine “are effectively sponsoring terrorism” and that “there can be no talks with terrorists”.

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state because of its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Police officers at the scene of the incident in Bishopsgate in the City of London (James Manning/PA).
Man charged after three people stabbed in bungled phone robbery
Ukrainian junior golfers’ visit to Scotland ‘has changed their lives’
Liz Truss has been the main star of the news since becoming Prime Minister – but will also make her mark in the gaming world as part of a new video game (Construct/PA)
Liz Truss becomes star of virtual world in new video game
The recent fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales may have levelled off, new figures suggest (PA)
Fall in Covid-19 death registrations may have levelled off
Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again (Liam McBurney/PA)
Lives in Creeslough will never be the same again, says Daniel O’Donnell
The Royal College of Nursing has pledged to leave ‘no stone unturned’ after a damning report into its culture (PA)
Royal College of Nursing issues apology after damning report into its culture
John Vassall was one of the KGB’s most notorious British spies (PA)
Cocktails and tennis part of notorious British spy’s lavish Moscow lifestyle
Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34
A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
Former children’s laureate Michael Rosen is among the speakers at a Westminster Abbey service remembering those who died during the coronavirus pandemic (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)
Author Michael Rosen to speak at Westminster Abbey coronavirus service

Most Read

1
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0032756 - Senior pupils donating to Dundee and Angus Foodbank -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior -- Grove Academy, Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry - Thursday 16th December 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Burger Island owner Rain Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Forfar's flooded West High Street in September. Image: Alison Russo Brown
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Stan Garland with the damaged water pipe. Image: Paul Reid
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
Paul McMullan takes on his man against Arbroath
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short

Editor's Picks