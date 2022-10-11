Andy Robertson back in Liverpool training but fellow defender Joel Matip is out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has returned to training but it has done little to ease a mounting injury list to which Joel Matip has been added.

Scotland captain Robertson has not featured for over a month after sustaining a knee injury in his side’s opening Champions League match against Napoli, but he joined the squad for their preparations ahead of the trip to Rangers.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, who is currently battling the club’s worst start to a league season in a decade, is likely to hold the defender back for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City – a game Matip will miss as the PA news agency understands he is out for at least two weeks with a calf injury after coming off against Arsenal at the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss at least the next two games for Liverpool due to an ankle injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Under-fire right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be sidelined for a similar period after he too was forced off at the Emirates with an ankle problem. Liverpool also lost Luis Diaz to a knee injury which will keep him out until after the World Cup.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has yet to feature this season after a thigh problem, also rejoined group training but due to the prognosis of his injury he was not named in the 24-man Champions League squad and so is not eligible for Wednesday’s match at Ibrox.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate made his first appearance of the campaign after injury when he replaced Matip at the Emirates and is set to start alongside Virgil van Dijk against Rangers.

Joe Gomez is expected to fill in for Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Rangers (David Davies/PA)

Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s fourth central defender, looks set to fill in at right-back during Alexander-Arnold’s absence, although midfielder James Milner has also deputised there. Summer signing from Aberdeen Calvin Ramsay, who was included in the matchday squad for the first time against Rangers last week after injury, was not present for open training.

At the start of the season Liverpool had 10 players out and after a brief respite that number is now back up to five with Naby Keita – who was also left out of the Champions League squad – being joined by on-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo who is sidelined for up to three months after just 13 minutes’ action.