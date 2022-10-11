Andy Robertson back in Liverpool training but fellow defender Joel Matip is out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Robertson back in Liverpool training but fellow defender Joel Matip is out

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 12.47pm Updated: October 11 2022, 4.13pm
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has returned to training (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has returned to training but it has done little to ease a mounting injury list to which Joel Matip has been added.

Scotland captain Robertson has not featured for over a month after sustaining a knee injury in his side’s opening Champions League match against Napoli, but he joined the squad for their preparations ahead of the trip to Rangers.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, who is currently battling the club’s worst start to a league season in a decade, is likely to hold the defender back for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City – a game Matip will miss as the PA news agency understands he is out for at least two weeks with a calf injury after coming off against Arsenal at the weekend.

Liverpool v Rangers – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss at least the next two games for Liverpool due to an ankle injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Under-fire right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be sidelined for a similar period after he too was forced off at the Emirates with an ankle problem. Liverpool also lost Luis Diaz to a knee injury which will keep him out until after the World Cup.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has yet to feature this season after a thigh problem, also rejoined group training but due to the prognosis of his injury he was not named in the 24-man Champions League squad and so is not eligible for Wednesday’s match at Ibrox.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate made his first appearance of the campaign after injury when he replaced Matip at the Emirates and is set to start alongside Virgil van Dijk against Rangers.

Manchester United v Liverpool – Premier League – Old Trafford
Joe Gomez is expected to fill in for Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Rangers (David Davies/PA)

Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s fourth central defender, looks set to fill in at right-back during Alexander-Arnold’s absence, although midfielder James Milner has also deputised there. Summer signing from Aberdeen Calvin Ramsay, who was included in the matchday squad for the first time against Rangers last week after injury, was not present for open training.

At the start of the season Liverpool had 10 players out and after a brief respite that number is now back up to five with Naby Keita – who was also left out of the Champions League squad – being joined by on-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo who is sidelined for up to three months after just 13 minutes’ action.

