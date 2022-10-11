Hundreds of roses scattered to mark anniversary of the raising of the Mary Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds of roses scattered to mark anniversary of the raising of the Mary Rose

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 1.37pm
Mary Rose Trust chairman Nigel Purse joins others to cast 500 roses into the sea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mary Rose Trust chairman Nigel Purse joins others to cast 500 roses into the sea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hundreds of roses have been scattered at the wreck site of Henry VIII’s flagship Mary Rose to mark the 40th anniversary of it being raised from the seabed.

The Tudor warship had lain for 437 years on the bed of the Solent outside Portsmouth Harbour after it sank in 1545 while the king watched from Southsea Castle.

More than 500 divers, including King Charles III, were involved in the world’s largest underwater archaeological excavation, racking up more than 28,000 dives totalling 11.5 man-years on the seabed.

Recovered from the wreck site were more than 19,000 items from the ship, and the hull was raised live on television watched by an audience of 60 million worldwide.

A view of the 500 flowers which were cast into the sea
A view of the 500 flowers which were cast into the sea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

To mark the anniversary of the raising on Tuesday, Dominic Jones, chief executive of the Mary Rose Trust, was joined on a small boat by guests and local schoolchildren to scatter 500 roses – representing the number of divers – at the spot where the hull was raised.

Mr Jones said: “We are beyond proud to be celebrating 40 years since the raising of the Mary Rose.

“The dedication and effort involved in this world-leading project is truly staggering, and we relish the opportunity to share our story and that of the hundreds of individuals involved with the internationally significant ship.

“Our work has opened a portal into Tudor life in a way that has never been seen before, and we are honoured to be able to tell the story of the 500 crew, some 465 who tragically lost their lives when the Mary Rose sank.”

The Mary Rose was Henry VIII’s favourite warship and sailed for 34 years before it sank on July 19 1545 during the Battle of the Solent against the French. The reason behind the sinking is disputed amongst experts.

The hull remains the only 16th-century warship on display anywhere in the world in its own dedicated museum at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Dr Ann Coats, British maritime historian at the University of Portsmouth, said: “The Mary Rose excavations launched a new era of maritime archaeology: the sheer scale of the diving required hundreds of divers to be trained.

“Computer programmes were adapted to record the 19,000 objects recovered.

“Today, DNA, 3D printing and other scientific methods are unlocking even more information about the crew and artefacts.

“Forty years on, many more stories remain to be discovered.

“Mary Rose’s artefacts themselves gave fresh and amazing insight into Tudor life because organic materials – clothes, musical instruments, foodstuffs, cooking implements, rope, longbows and arrows – which do not normally survive in land sites had survived in abundance and could tell us so much about the lifestyle of ordinary people: seamen.

A Henry VIII interpreter wears a VR headset
A Henry VIII interpreter wears a VR headset to view a first person, underwater experience of the wreck of the Mary Rose (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Normally higher status objects have been preserved from wealthy people because of their intrinsic value, but not the everyday items of working life.

“This fantastic collaborative engineering event in 1982 allowed millions of people to experience the wonder of Mary Rose itself.

“Divers secured cables under the whole remaining hull so it could be pulled up from the silt and raised.

“People could now see the scale of the timbers, rope cables, cooking oven, guns, could smell the tarred rope.

“Individual crew members could be assembled, and their jobs identified, such as the archer.”

Editor's Picks