More Russian missiles and drones strike Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

More Russian missiles and drones strike Ukraine

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 2.51pm Updated: October 11 2022, 9.09pm
A firefighter looks at part of a wall falling from a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
A firefighter looks at part of a wall falling from a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

Russian forces have targeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones.

It comes a day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in what the UN human rights office described as a “particularly shocking” attack that could amount to war crimes.

Air raid warnings extended throughout the country on Tuesday morning, sending some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital Kyiv and many other cities.

The earlier lull had led many Ukrainians to ignore the regular sirens, but Monday’s attacks in the capital and 12 other regions gave them new urgency.

People shelter in a subway station after a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine
People shelter in a subway station after a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

“It brings anger, not fear,” Kyiv resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, said as crews worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from the city’s streets.

“We already got used to this. And we will keep fighting.”

The leaders of the G7 industrial powers condemned the bombardment and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

Their pledge flew in the face of Russian warnings that western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people.

The Russian bombardment on Tuesday struck both power plants and civilian areas, just as they did on Monday.

One person was killed when 12 missiles slammed into public facilities in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, setting off a large fire, the State Emergency Service said.

A local official said the missiles hit a school, residential buildings and medical facilities.

Energy facilities in the western Lviv and Vinnitsya regions also took hits.

Although officials said Ukrainian forces shot down an inbound Russian missile before it reached Kyiv, the capital region experienced rolling power outages as a result of the previous day’s deadly strikes.

The governor of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, urged residents to remain in bomb shelters as “there are enough missiles still in the air”.

Firefighters and police officers work at a site where an explosion damaged a bus after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine
Firefighters and police officers at the site of an explosion damaged a bus after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

The State Emergency Service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday’s strikes.

At least five of the victims were in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

More than 300 cities and towns lost power, from the capital to Lviv on the border with Poland.

Beside the usual sirens, a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones jolted Kyiv residents early on Tuesday.

A text message warning of the possibility of missile strikes accompanied the caustic-sounding alert.

Russia’s widespread attacks came in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

A spokesperson for the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights said on Tuesday that strikes on “civilian objects”, including infrastructure such as power plants, could qualify as a war crime.

“Damage to key power stations and lines ahead of the upcoming winter raises further concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations,” Ravina Shamdasani told reporters at a UN briefing in Geneva.

An injured woman reacts after Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine
An injured woman after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to address the leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers by video conference on Tuesday.

Germany, which currently chairs the G7, announced the meeting after Monday’s missile strikes.

As Ukrainian forces grew increasingly bold following a series of counter-offensive successes, a cornered Kremlin ratcheted up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanned concerns it might resort to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the issue on Tuesday, saying Moscow would only resort to that if the Russian state faced imminent destruction.

Speaking on state TV, he accused the West of encouraging false speculation about the Kremlin’s intentions.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine envisages “exclusively retaliatory measures intended to prevent the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that raise the threat for the very existence of the Russian state”, Mr Lavrov said.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (Olivier Matthys/AP)

In Brussels, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation military alliance would hold long-planned exercises next week to test the state of readiness of its nuclear capabilities.

The exercise, dubbed Steadfast Noon, is held annually.

It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs.

Conventional jets, and surveillance and refuelling aircraft routinely take part.

Asked whether it was the wrong time for such an exercise, Mr Stoltenberg replied: “It would send a very wrong signal now if we suddenly cancelled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine.”

Mr Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear rhetoric over the war in Ukraine is “irresponsible”, and said that “Russia knows that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought”.

Nato as an organisation does not possess any nuclear weapons.

They remain under the control of three member countries – the US, the UK and France.

Volunteers work to clean the debris on a site where several houses were destroyed after a Russian attack at a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
Volunteers work to clean the debris at a site where several houses were destroyed after a Russian attack in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

Meanwhile, Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Tuesday that western military assistance to Kyiv, including training Ukrainian soldiers in Nato countries and feeding Ukraine real-time satellite data to target Russian forces, has “increasingly drawn western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime”.

Mr Ryabkov said in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that “Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones”.

He said that although Russia is not “interested in a direct clash” with the US and Nato, “we hope that Washington and other western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation”.

Mr Ryabkov’s warning followed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announcing that he and Mr Putin had agreed to create a joint “regional grouping of troops” to thwart what Mr Lukashenko claimed was a potential Ukrainian assault on Belarus.

The Ukrainian army general staff said on Tuesday it had seen no evidence of troop movements or a build-up of offensive forces in Belarus but warned that Russia could continue to strike “peaceful neighbourhoods” and critical infrastructure in Ukraine with missiles.

“The enemy is not able to stop the successful counter-offensive of the Defence Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine,” the military’s general staff said.

One use for the joint force could be to keep some Ukrainian troops bogged down around Kyiv to defend the capital, preventing them from being deployed to more active fronts where they can press their counter-offensive, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

Although Ukrainian officials said Russia’s missile strikes on Monday made no “practical military sense”, Mr Putin said the simultaneous attacks with “precision weapons” came in retaliation for what he claimed were Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions while attempting to repel Moscow’s invading forces.

The Russian president alleged the Saturday attack on the Kerch Bridge bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula was masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

He vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response if further Ukrainian attacks threatened Russia’s security.

Mr Putin’s increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine’s actions as terrorism could portend more bold and draconian actions.

The speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday likened Mr Zelensky to deceased al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

He also said western politicians supporting Ukraine “are effectively sponsoring terrorism” and “there can be no talks with terrorists”.

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state because of its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The first investiture since the Queen died will be held at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen first to be knighted since death of Queen
King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday (Leon Neal/PA)
King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday
Sacked police officer charged for shooting teenager eating a burger in his car (San Antonio Police Department/AP)
Sacked police officer charged after shooting teenager eating a burger in his car
What the papers say – October 12 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 12
One in five people is incorrectly storing medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)
Significant number of Britons ‘storing medicines incorrectly’
A new report calls for women to be given a free health check when they are 45 on the menopause (Alamy/PA)
Offer 45-year-old women a menopause health check on the NHS – MPs
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Call for citizen scientists to help record mammal activity in the UK
The Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and, inset, Reuben Tanaka with his parents Atsushi and Eleanor (Mr Standfast/PA and handout/PA)
Baby’s life saved by rapid testing service now rolled out across England by NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA
E-bikes are unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels – but they could encourage older, overweight or sicker riders to have a go, new research suggests (PA)
E-bikes ‘unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels’

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
A firefighter looks at part of a wall falling from a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
A firefighter looks at part of a wall falling from a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks