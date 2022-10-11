Constance Wu ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Constance Wu ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 3.21pm
Constance Wu said she was ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public (Ian West/PA)
Constance Wu said she was ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public (Ian West/PA)

Constance Wu said she was “scared” she would be “fired” from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public.

The 40-year-old actress said she felt “emotional” after being “repressed” by a producer on the show, who she has not named.

The Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers star spoke to the Duchess of Sussex on her podcast, Archetypes, released on Tuesday.

She also told Meghan about how her suicide attempt followed the backlash she received over a tweet.

Wu, who began in Fresh Off The Boat in 2015, tweeted in 2019 when the show was picked up for a sixth season by US TV network ABC.

She wrote: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F***.”

She told Meghan: “I mean, people don’t know that the first year I was going through sexual harassment by one of the producers and intimidation.

“And I think part of the reason, my outbursts on Twitter, three years ago over the show’s renewal was so seemingly out of character is because it was the build-up of several years of repressing a type of abuse that I had encountered at the hands of a producer, literally, at the hands of a producer.

“I was so scared that any wrong move I did I’d get fired.”

Wu added the show was a “shining beacon for Asian Americans” and also did not want to ruin that.

“I thought, you know what, I took care of it,” she said. “I figured it out how to work around it really well and keep my job.

“Repression, it doesn’t just disappear because you will it to it goes somewhere.”

She claimed an actress sent her a DM after saying on Twitter she was “upset” by the renewal of the show, telling her “she was disgrace” among other comments.

Wu said she felt the strain and a friend took her to the ER to get help.

Before she told the public in July that she had attempted suicide, she warned her mother she would release a statement

Wu told Meghan that her mother said “think about your daughter” and “you’re a public figure”.

She said: “I could see her point, but I said, you know what, mom I do want her to know that.

“I do want her to know that everybody including her mom goes through a hard time and when you go through those hard times, people will help you and you can find help and you can get better.”

Wu’s book, Making A Scene, detailing her struggles was published in October.

Fresh Off The Boat began in 2015 and is loosely based on a book of the same name by chef Eddie Huang.

– Help can be found by calling the Samaritans free of charge at any time on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org or visit Samaritans.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Stranger Things was a Netflix hit (Netflix/PA)
Netflix agrees to have viewer numbers measured externally by Barb
Kaley Cuoco said on Instagram she is ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting her first child (PA)
Kaley Cuoco ‘beyond blessed and over the moon’ to be expecting first child
Mike Tindall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PA)
Mike Tindall tipped to join cast of I’m A Celebrity
A fifth contestant has been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Fifth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off dessert week
Dame Angela Lansbury (PA)
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’
Dame Angela Lansbury in 2014 (PA)
Angela Lansbury: Celebrated star of stage and screen who put her family first
Charlbi Dean, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson (Doug Peters/PA)
Director Ruben Ostlund on Charlbi Dean death: There’s always a seat that is empty
A variety of EastEnders characters are set to return to Albert Square later this year for the funeral of Dot Branning (BBC/PA)
Lauren Branning and Lofty Holloway to return to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral
Former chairman of ITV Sir Peter Bazalgette (Peter Byrne/PA)
Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman
Dame Angela Lansbury (Ian West/PA)
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Constance Wu said she was ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public (Ian West/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Constance Wu said she was ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public (Ian West/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks