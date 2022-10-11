Families mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Families mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 4.20pm
Monks watch the funeral pyres (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)
Monks watch the funeral pyres (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Tuesday to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care centre in Thailand.

Families bid their final goodbyes at a Buddhist temple a short distance from the Young Children’s Development Centre in the town of Uthai Sawan, where a former policeman, who was fired from his job earlier this year for using drugs, went in last Thursday and shot and stabbed children and their caregivers.

The police sergeant, Panya Kamrap, killed 36 people, 24 of them children, before taking his own life. It was the biggest mass killing by an individual in Thailand’s history.

Joint ceremonies for most of the victims were held at three temples, to spare families from having to wait long hours for successive cremations to be completed, Phra Kru Adisal Kijjanuwat, the abbot of the Rat Samakee temple, said.

Thailand funerals
Funeral pyres cremate those who died in the attack (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

A ceremony for 19 of the dead, 18 of them children, was held at his temple.

As a large crowd watched, monks slowly walked out of the temple hall, followed by grieving relatives. Each family was led by one monk, with police bearing the coffin behind them.

After the coffins were placed on each of the small, brick furnaces, the victims’ relatives came forward to put portraits of their loved ones on top. Some family members also placed children’s toys alongside.

A large mesh barrier was set up, separating onlookers from the relatives, monks and royal palace officials tasked with lighting the fires, who began putting paper flowers along the sides of the pyres and dousing them with petrol.

The officials then ushered the family members to take the portraits and toys away, and move away from the coffins, where they knelt on mats.

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
Fires are seen through a privacy net (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Buddhist chants played from a speaker system set up behind the relatives, as the officials and monks began lighting the pyres one by one.

The coffins were soon engulfed by flames, at times stoked by the officials adding more petrol. The victims’ relatives sat silently by, hands clasped in prayer.

“Each one of them watched the cremation with their minds in a state of conscious awareness,” said the abbot. “The support they received from people all around has blessed them, lessened the sorrow they have.”

Earlier, many of the young victims’ bodies had been dressed as doctors, soldiers or astronauts – what they wanted to be when they grew up – before the evening cremation.

“The more we talked (to the families), we realised that these children also had dreams of becoming doctors, soldiers, astronauts, or police officers,” said volunteer rescue worker Attarith Muangmangkang, whose organisation arranged for the costumes.

Thailand funerals
Buddhist chants played from a speaker system set up behind the relatives (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Petchrung Sriphirom, 73, was one of many local residents who travelled to the temple to offer condolences to the families and make a small donation to help with funeral costs, which is a common Thai custom.

“I just want to help our friends and share our thoughts with them,” said Petchrung. “We are not talking about money or anything but rather sharing our thoughts and feelings as a fellow human being,”

The killer’s body was cremated on Saturday in a neighbouring province after temples in Uthai Sawan refused to host his funeral, Thai media reported.

Mass shootings are rare but not unheard of in Thailand, which has one of the highest civilian gun ownership rates in Asia, with 15.1 weapons per 100 people compared with only 0.3 in Singapore and 0.25 in Japan.

Thailand’s previous worst mass killing involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a shopping centre mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.

