Woman ‘killed friend and dumped headless corpse in Devon woods’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman ‘killed friend and dumped headless corpse in Devon woods’, court told

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 4.35pm
Mee Kuen Chong, who is said to have been murdered by Jemma Mitchell (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Mee Kuen Chong, who is said to have been murdered by Jemma Mitchell (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A woman trained in human dissection is said to have killed and decapitated her church-going friend and then dumped the body more than 200 miles away in Devon woods, a court has heard.

Osteopath Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong, who was known as Deborah, in a falling out over money in June last year.

Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, north London, on June 11 and her headless body was found by holidaymakers near the Devon town of Salcombe on June 27.

Opening Mitchell’s Old Bailey trial on Tuesday, Deanna Heer KC said: “It is the prosecution case that she assaulted and killed the deceased and then transported her body to Salcombe in a large blue suitcase where she attempted to dispose of it in the woods next to Bennett Road.”

Ms Heer told how the victim’s body was found by a woman out for a walk with her family on Sunday, June 27.

“As they walked back to their holiday cottage from the beach, they made a gruesome discovery – the headless body of a woman.”

On finding the remains lying at the bottom of some steps on a public footpath, the woman called police, the area was cordoned off and an extensive search began.

On July 1, the head was discovered around 10 metres away further down the hill in undergrowth.

A post-mortem examination was unable to determine the cause of death due to the degree of decomposition, Ms Heer said.

Victims’ Bill
Jemma Mitchell is on trial at the Old Bailey, London (PA)

However, the torso appeared to have been cut and there were signs of assault, with a skull fracture suggesting “significant impact by a blunt object very shortly before death”.

Ms Heer said Mitchell befriended the victim through church and had visited her on the day she went missing.

She told jurors: “Although they were friendly, the evidence suggests that they had recently fallen out over money.”

Shortly after 1pm that day, Mitchell was allegedly captured on CCTV walking from Ms Chong’s house with two suitcases.

Ms Heer said: “The larger of the two was obviously very heavy and difficult to manoeuvre.

“It is the prosecution case that it contained the body of Mee Kuen Chong.”

It is alleged Mitchell then travelled to Salcombe with the suitcase on June 26 in a rented grey Volvo.

The vehicle was allegedly captured on CCTV driving towards the area of woodland where Ms Chong’s body was found the next day.

Jurors were told that Mitchell was born in Australia where her mother worked for the Foreign Office.

She had studied Human Sciences at Kings College London where she gained a first class degree and a special prize for anatomical excellence, the court heard.

She went on to study osteopathy and her professional website stated that as a result of her training she was “attuned to subjects in neuroanatomy, genetics and dissection of human cadavers”.

Having practiced for seven years in Australia, she returned to Britain in 2015 and has not worked since, the court was told.

At the time of the killing, Mitchell was living with her mother at a family home in Brent, north west London, which was in a state of disrepair.

The property had no roof and was covered in scaffolding due to an ill-fated renovation project, jurors were told.

Ms Chong was described as vulnerable and prone to erratic behaviour.

Last year, her mental state deteriorated and she was referred to the local community mental health team because she kept sending letters to the then-Prince Charles and Boris Johnson, jurors heard.

Devout Christian Mitchell had allegedly discussed with the victim her will and who would inherit her house.

In one email, Ms Chong allegedly told the defendant: “I am honoured to have you as my sister, accept me as your friend and advise me…”

It is claimed the victim agreed to hand over £200,000 to help with Mitchell’s house repairs but later had a change of heart.

Mitchell, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, north-west London, denies murdering Ms Chong on a date between June 10 and 27 last year.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The first investiture since the Queen died will be held at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Autism researcher Simon Baron-Cohen first to be knighted since death of Queen
King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday (Leon Neal/PA)
King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday
Sacked police officer charged for shooting teenager eating a burger in his car (San Antonio Police Department/AP)
Sacked police officer charged after shooting teenager eating a burger in his car
What the papers say – October 12 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 12
One in five people is incorrectly storing medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)
Significant number of Britons ‘storing medicines incorrectly’
A new report calls for women to be given a free health check when they are 45 on the menopause (Alamy/PA)
Offer 45-year-old women a menopause health check on the NHS – MPs
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Call for citizen scientists to help record mammal activity in the UK
The Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and, inset, Reuben Tanaka with his parents Atsushi and Eleanor (Mr Standfast/PA and handout/PA)
Baby’s life saved by rapid testing service now rolled out across England by NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA
E-bikes are unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels – but they could encourage older, overweight or sicker riders to have a go, new research suggests (PA)
E-bikes ‘unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels’

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Mee Kuen Chong, who is said to have been murdered by Jemma Mitchell (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Mee Kuen Chong, who is said to have been murdered by Jemma Mitchell (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks