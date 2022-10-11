Elderly couple gagged, beaten and ‘hog-tied’ by intruder, murder trial jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Elderly couple gagged, beaten and ‘hog-tied’ by intruder, murder trial jury told

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 9.08pm
Flowers outside a house on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, where Kenneth Walker 86, was found with life-threatening injuries alongside his wife Freda Walker 88, who was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)
Flowers outside a house on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, where Kenneth Walker 86, was found with life-threatening injuries alongside his wife Freda Walker 88, who was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)

An 86-year-old woman died after she and her husband were both subjected to a savage attack, gagged, “hog-tied” and then abandoned to their fate by an intruder searching for £30,000 in cash, a jury has heard.

Vasile Culea denies charges of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent but admits causing “some harm” to both Freda and Kenneth Walker, who suffered “frankly horrific” injuries at their home in Derbyshire.

The 34-year-old’s trial at Derby Crown Court heard claims that Mrs Walker had a reasonable prospect of survival had she not been “abandoned without any assistance” and “with coverings to her face obstructing her airway”.

Langwith Junction death
Kenneth and Freda Walker, who were attacked in their home of more than 60 years (Bolsover District Council/PA)

Retired seamstress Mrs Walker and town councillor Ken Walker, aged 88, are alleged to have been attacked by Culea in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, on January 14 this year, leaving Mr Walker with critical injuries.

Mr Walker died some months later, although his death was not connected to the attack.

On the first day of his trial on Tuesday, Culea admitted the manslaughter of Mrs Walker and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Walker.

Opening the Crown’s case, prosecutor Michael Auty KC told a jury of 11 men and one woman: “The issue in this case is what the defendant’s intention was.

“He will say, we anticipate, yes I am responsible in whole or in part for the injuries, but I did not intend really serious harm, I only intended some harm.

“The prosecution say no, he intended to kill.”

After jurors were shown a photograph of Mr and Mrs Walker, pictured when he was made an alderman a year before the attack, Mr Auty added: “We do not anticipate that there will be any dispute that during the period of time that the frankly horrific injuries were inflicted… that there was anybody in the home other than Kenneth Walker, Freda Walker and the defendant.

“We say that the defendant, for reasons I shall come to, attacked this elderly couple in the sanctuary of their own home.

“His attack was far beyond any justification, savage in its nature and sustained.”

The court heard Mrs Walker, who died from a brain injury, was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the following day after neighbours expressed concerns for the couple.

Mrs Walker had been gagged, the jury was told, and she had at least two coverings over her head that were knotted – a pillow case and a bin liner.

She had also been “hog-tied” with her “wrists bound together, the lower limbs bound together and the two tied together”.

Freda Walker death
Flowers left outside the couple’s home in tribute to Mrs Walker. (Josh Payne/PA)

Meanwhile, Mr Walker, who suffered a brain injury, was found to have been gagged and bound at the wrists and knees, with his bindings also tied to each other.

Mr Auty added: “They had been abandoned to their fate.

“In choosing to attack victims in the way that he did, that demonstrates that the attack was completely devoid of any mercy.

“We say that tells you something about what his intention really was.”

Describing how Mr Walker had hidden £5,000 bundles around his “cluttered” bedroom after withdrawing £30,000 to fund home improvements, Mr Auty went on: “It is not entirely clear how the defendant come to learn of the existence of the £30,000.

“What this case is really all about is that he decided he was going to have it.”

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, was caught on CCTV as he conducted four “reconnaissance mission” circuits of the area in his car, and a further three on foot, the court heard.

The defendant, who is being assisted during the case by a Romanian interpreter, is also alleged to have worn a high-visibility jacket in a bid to “go about unnoticed”.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

One in five people is incorrectly storing medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)
Significant number of Britons ‘storing medicines incorrectly’
A new report calls for women to be given a free health check when they are 45 on the menopause (Alamy/PA)
Offer 45-year-old women a menopause health check on the NHS – MPs
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Call for citizen scientists to help record mammal activity in the UK
The Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and, inset, Reuben Tanaka with his parents Atsushi and Eleanor (Mr Standfast/PA and handout/PA)
Baby’s life saved by rapid testing service now rolled out across England by NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA
E-bikes are unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels – but they could encourage older, overweight or sicker riders to have a go, new research suggests (PA)
E-bikes ‘unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels’
The big buzz by Karine Aigner (Karine Aigner/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Winning images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed
Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Flowers outside a house on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, where Kenneth Walker 86, was found with life-threatening injuries alongside his wife Freda Walker 88, who was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Flowers outside a house on Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, where Kenneth Walker 86, was found with life-threatening injuries alongside his wife Freda Walker 88, who was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks