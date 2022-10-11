Woman on trial for murder told friend partner stabbed himself, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman on trial for murder told friend partner stabbed himself, court hears

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 9.08pm
Bristol Crown Court (PA)
Bristol Crown Court (PA)

A woman who has admitted killing her partner hysterically phoned her friend immediately afterwards and told her he had stabbed himself, a court heard.

Abigail White, 24, knifed Bradley Lewis, 22, in the chest hours after he told her their relationship was over.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died hours later from a single stab wound to his chest.

Abigail White
Abigail White has admitted the manslaughter of Bradley Lewis but denies his murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Lewis was fatally injured minutes after leaving a pub with the defendant on the evening of March 25 this year.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, White phoned her friend Laura Watkins and claimed Mr Lewis had stabbed himself.

In a written statement read to the jury, Ms Watkins said: “At 8.48pm Abigail rang me hysterically screaming that Brad had stabbed himself – he had tried to kill himself.

“Abigail said she was going to the hospital with a friend but didn’t say who this was.

“She was screaming ‘He’s going to be OK, he’s going to be OK, tell me he’s going to be OK’.

“Abigail kept saying, ‘He’s going to be fine, he’s going to be fine, we are going to be together’.”

The jury has been told that White also told her neighbour Laura Cundy – who had been alerted to the defendant’s screaming – and the police that Mr Lewis had stabbed himself.

Bradley Lewis
Bradley Lewis died from a single stab wound to the chest (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

But White now accepts, with her plea to manslaughter, that she killed Mr Lewis.

A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a single stab wound, at least 7cm deep, to the chest, which had penetrated his heart.

The incident happened a few minutes after the defendant had returned home from a pub with Mr Lewis, where they had been socialising with friends.

Louise Silk, who had been at the pub with her partner Ryan Dawes and the defendant, said White was upset that Mr Lewis wanted to end their relationship.

“I think she was quite drunk, and everything was amplified and going on about things that were not relevant,” she said.

Ms Silk said that when she came out of the toilet “everything was kicking off”.

“Ryan told me that Abi had spat in his face after Abi poured a drink over Brad,” she said.

The court that White threw a drink in another man’s face and spat at him, which caused the man to hit her to the ground.

“I heard a slap and I saw her on the floor,” she said.

The jury also heard Ms Silk describe how White had admitted stabbing Mr Lewis in the arm days before the fatal attack, for which he went to an NHS walk-in centre for treatment.

In a voice message, White said: “I stabbed Brad… Oh, not like that.”

Referring to the walk-in centre, Ms Silk added: “She didn’t want him to go.”

White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, denies murder but admits Mr Lewis’s manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.

Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
