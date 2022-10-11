King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 9.09pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie.

Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey.

It has not yet been confirmed who will attend the ceremony and whether or not Harry and Meghan will be among those invited, or whether they will be able to attend since it will be their eldest child’s birthday.

More than 2,000 people are set to fill the Abbey to see both Charles and Harry’s stepmother, the Queen Consort, being crowned.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin arrives at Wellington Arch (Jane Barlow/PA)

Buckingham Palace said the date of May 6 was chosen in consultation with the Government, the Church of England and the Royal Household, but no further details have been given on why it was picked.

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not there will be an extra bank holiday to mark the occasion – a matter which is decided on by the Government.

Harry has faced difficult times in his relationship with his father, telling US talk show host Oprah Winfrey he felt “really let down” by Charles, who had stopped taking his calls in the run up to the Megxit crisis, and how there was a “lot of hurt”.

The duke later lambasted Charles’s skills as father, criticising him for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life, and suggesting his parenting left him with “genetic pain and suffering”.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the Jubilee service in June (Matt Dunham/PA)

Meghan told Oprah that Archie was not given the title of prince because of his race.

However, when Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far down the line of succession to receive the title.

The duchess also accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making a racist remark about Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

Charles’s accession to the throne means Archie, who lives in California with Harry and Meghan and his one-year-old sister Lilibet, is technically now a prince.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Edward VII died on May 6 (PA)

But it has not been confirmed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or Buckingham Palace whether he will use the title of prince or whether Lili will use that of princess.

May 6 was also the wedding anniversary of the late Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who married in 1960. Margaret divorced her husband, the Earl of Snowdon, in 1978.

The King’s grandfather, George VI, had his coronation on May 12 1937.

The ceremony also featured the crowning of Charles’ beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth, later known as the Queen Mother.

Other famous birthdays on May 6 include former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and actor George Clooney.

Other anniversaries include the death of Charles’s great-great grandfather King Edward VII – Queen Victoria’s son – on May 6 in 1910.

In 1954 on May 6, Roger Bannister ran the first sub-four-minute mile on the Iffley Road track in Oxford, in three minutes 59.4 seconds.

In 1994, the Queen and France’s then president Francois Mitterrand opened the Channel Tunnel, and Nelson Mandela and the ANC were confirmed as the winners in South Africa’s first post-apartheid election.

In 1997, the Bank of England was given independence from political control, the most significant change in the bank’s 300-year history.

It is also the anniversary of the birth of the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, in 1856, and of Italian silent screen heartthrob Rudolph Valentino in 1895.

