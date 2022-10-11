Reece James injury blow mars Chelsea’s Champions League win over AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reece James injury blow mars Chelsea’s Champions League win over AC Milan

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.11pm Updated: October 11 2022, 10.15pm
Reece James was forced off in Chelsea’s win (Luca Bruno/AP)
Reece James was forced off in Chelsea's win (Luca Bruno/AP)

Reece James handed England a World Cup injury scare as Chelsea went top of Champions League Group E with a 2-0 win over 10-man AC Milan.

James cut a dejected figure when trudging off midway through the second half with an apparent leg problem, adding to both Chelsea and England’s injury concerns.

Jorginho’s penalty and a fine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finish sealed Chelsea’s fourth win in a row in all competitions under Graham Potter.

Former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori endured a night to forget at the San Siro with an 18th-minute red card that put his old club in the driving seat.

England arguably boast the most strength at right-back in world football, but manager Gareth Southgate’s options for Qatar are appearing more limited by the day.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is rated only 50-50 to make the World Cup that starts on November 20 after groin surgery.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has an ankle problem, and now James has added to those worries.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier would seem the national side’s only fit established right-back at this moment, though club and country will hope for good news on James.

Fikayo Tomori reacts after being shown a red card
Fikayo Tomori reacts after being shown a red card (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Tomori revealed his latent fury from Milan’s 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the build-up to this rematch.

If the 24-year-old came into the contest grinding his teeth, he left the San Siro pitch prematurely with steam coming out of his ears.

Tomori raged at referee Daniel Siebert, fourth official Daniel Schlager and a host of innocent bystanders too, refusing to leave the pitch after being sent off.

The Canada-born centre-back impeded Mason Mount in the area and suffered the full consequences.

As the last man Tomori could ultimately have few complaints, even if elements of the foul seemed soft.

A laser is shone at Jorginho as he prepares to take Chelsea’s penalty
A laser is shone at Jorginho as he prepares to take Chelsea’s penalty (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Jorginho shut out the deafening cat-calls and ignored lasers shined into his eyes to convert the spot-kick after Tomori had eventually, and reluctantly, exited stage vexed.

The sending-off naturally changed the game, handing the Blues extra time and space, especially in attack.

Ex-Chelsea man Olivier Giroud nodded over when unmarked in the area, but beyond that Milan struggled for a first-half foothold.

And then Aubameyang stroked home first-time from Mount’s pass to double the visitors’ lead for a stylish goal.

Conor Gallagher replaced Mount at half-time and quickly dragged a shot just wide as the Blues looked to maintain control.

Chelsea eased off the gas given their situational and territorial dominance, with Milan struggling to make any impact on proceedings.

Just when the Blues looked to wrap up the perfect night however, James handed boss Potter another injury problem.

England will also sweat on James’ issue, given the stellar wide man’s potential impact in Qatar.

Chelsea will roll onwards in Group E though, the Blues now in control of their destiny after two fine wins over Milan.

New boss Potter’s influence grows every day and the west Londoners appear to be warming to the ex-Brighton man’s approach.

