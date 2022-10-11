Call for citizen scientists to help record mammal activity in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Call for citizen scientists to help record mammal activity in the UK

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 12.04am
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)

Members of the public are being urged to help scientists track and record mammal activity in the UK to better understand how animals are coping with climate change.

Experts are looking for citizen scientists to help identify the the animals in the videos and images uploaded in the MammalWeb database that were taken by camera traps across the country.

The insight will help provide a more comprehensive record of UK mammal activity and support future research and conservation efforts, scientists at Durham University said.

Professor Phil Stephens, from the department of biosciences at Durham University, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s vitally important that we build a comprehensive picture of the UK’s mammal populations.

Red squirrel and grey squirrel face off at a feeder
Images uploaded to MammalWeb database include this red squirrel and grey squirrel facing off at a feeder (Roland Ascroft/MammalWeb/Durham University)

“We need to build a greater understanding of how climate change and events such as the droughts we experienced in the UK this summer will impact upon mammal distribution and behaviour.”

Durham University scientists founded the MammalWeb network in 2013 with aim to build a picture of mammal habits and behaviours across the country.

So far, camera traps have captured 440,000 image sequences and videos, with more than 180,000 mammal detections.

Rare captures have included both North and South American members of the raccoon family, which the researchers said, are “highly adaptable animals with the potential to cause trouble for native wildlife”.

Stoat in winter coat
Stoat in winter coat (Scottish Wildcat Action/MammalWeb/Durham University)

Other originally non-native UK species include the muntjac deer, fallow deer, grey squirrels, brown hares and rabbits.

Native UK species caught on film include red squirrels, badgers, otters, foxes, stoats, wild boar and pine marten.

The latest findings from the MammalWeb project have been published in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence.

At present, the database collects data from more than 2,500 sites across the UK but the scientists are also looking for volunteers who can set up their own camera traps and upload pictures of wildlife.

Lead author Dr Pen-Yuan Hsing, at The University of Bristol, said: “Bringing together this information in one place helps us to build a bigger, more coherent dataset charting the UK’s mammal populations and activities.

“By getting involved, people can really make a difference to understanding and protecting the future of these amazing animals, which are integral to the biodiversity that we all intimately depend on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

One in five people is incorrectly storing medicines in a bathroom cabinet, a survey has found (Alamy/PA)
Significant number of Britons ‘storing medicines incorrectly’
A new report calls for women to be given a free health check when they are 45 on the menopause (Alamy/PA)
Offer 45-year-old women a menopause health check on the NHS – MPs
The Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and, inset, Reuben Tanaka with his parents Atsushi and Eleanor (Mr Standfast/PA and handout/PA)
Baby’s life saved by rapid testing service now rolled out across England by NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA
E-bikes are unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels – but they could encourage older, overweight or sicker riders to have a go, new research suggests (PA)
E-bikes ‘unlikely to help people hit recommended exercise levels’
The big buzz by Karine Aigner (Karine Aigner/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Winning images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed
Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Antonio Rudiger (top right) broke Shakhtar’s hearts in Warsaw (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Shakhtar Donetsk denied late on by Antonio Rudiger goal for Real Madrid

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks