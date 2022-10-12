King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 2.39am
King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday (Leon Neal/PA)
King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday (Leon Neal/PA)

The announcement of the date for the King’s coronation has sparked calls for a change to the May bank holiday in order to mark the event.

The deeply religious affair will be held on Saturday May 6 next year, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles, Buckingham Palace announced.

It will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.

Following the announcement, the Daily Mail reports a number of MPs have called for the May 1 bank holiday to be pushed back until Monday May 8 to give the country a long weekend.

Tory former Cabinet minister David Jones told the paper: “To combine the two events would be welcomed by the entire nation.

“It would make a very special memory for all of us.”

His comments were echoed by former Labour frontbencher Khalid Mahmood, who said: “We can move the holiday back to the coronation weekend.

“We have a unique system with the monarchy and an independent parliament – I would back Britons having a three-day weekend to mark the occasion.”

The Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

May 6 is also the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie – Charles’s grandson – who will be turning four on the day.

Guest lists have yet to be confirmed for the spectacle, including whether or not Harry and Meghan will be invited or be able to travel from California to attend.

The date was also the wedding anniversary of the late Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, while the King’s grandfather George VI held his coronation in the month of May.

The Palace said the date was chosen in consultation with the Government, the Church of England and the Royal Household, but no further details have been given on why it was picked.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023,” the Palace said.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Picture for every year of The Queen’s life
Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her eldest daughter, Princess Elizabeth, on George VI’s coronation day (PA)

It is understood that the ceremony will include the same core elements of the traditional service, which has retained a similar structure for more than 1,000 years, while also recognising the spirit of our times.

Charles’s coronation is expected to be on a smaller scale and shorter, with suggestions that it could last just one hour rather than over three.

It is expected to be more inclusive of multi-faith Britain than past coronations but will be an Anglican service.

Guest numbers will be reduced from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers expected to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes, and a number of rituals, such as the presentation of gold ingots, axed.

Coronations have not traditionally been held on a weekend, with the late Queen’s taking place on a Tuesday.

Further details are due to be released in due course, but the Government and the royal household will be conscious of the scale of the event in light of the cost-of-living crisis facing the country.

The late Queen’s coronation took place on June 2 1953 – 16 months after she became monarch, and there had been speculation Charles would opt for a June date close to or even on the 70th anniversary of his mother’s ceremony.

Special seating structures were built inside the church at the time to increase the usual congregation from 2,000 to 8,000.

Security will be heightened given the high-profile nature of the day.

Picture for every year of The Queen’s life
The Queen wearing the St Edward’s Crown and carrying the sceptre and the rod (PA)

The King will be anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop.

Charles is expected to sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council later this year.

The King acceded to the throne on September 8, immediately on the death of his mother, Elizabeth II – the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Plans for the major event are known by the codename Operation Golden Orb, which sets out the blueprint for the service and the pageantry surrounding it.

Charles will be anointed by the Archbishop and take his oath to “maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine worship, discipline, and government thereof, as the law established in England”.

The Queen Consort will be crowned and take her place on a throne.

Elizabeth II delivered a masterstroke on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022 when she endorsed the then-Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when the time came.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the Queen’s funeral (Jane Barlow/PA)

Royal aides insisted, when she married Charles, that Camilla did not want to be queen and said originally that she “intended” to be known instead as Princess Consort – the first in British history – when Charles acceded to the throne.

The wife of a king automatically becomes a Queen and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title, being Charles’s former mistress who became his spouse.

The royal website used to declare: “A Queen Consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

But, following Charles’s marriage to Camilla, it added the get-out clause “unless decided otherwise”.

The late Queen’s coronation was a carnival of celebration and a morale boost for a nation starved of pageantry in the wake of the Second World War.

People began to bed down in the streets of London as early as 48 hours before Tuesday June 2 1953, just to make sure they had a standing place to watch the Queen pass by in the gold state coach in a grand procession.

By the Monday evening, in pouring rain and driving wind, half a million people were already lining the procession route.

Charles, who was only four at the time, attended the service.

Charles during the service
A bored looking Prince Charles – between the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret – during the Queen’s coronation (PA)

He has recalled his mother going to say goodnight to him the night before while wearing the crown so she could get used to its weight on her head.

Charles described the “thousands of people gathered in The Mall outside Buckingham Palace chanting ‘We want the Queen’ and keeping me awake at night”.

The 1953 coronation was shared with a wider audience through the relatively new medium of television, which came of age with the screening of the ceremony for the first time.

An estimated 27 million people in Britain alone watched the ceremony live on their black and white TVs and the images were also beamed around the world.

The Duke of Norfolk, who organised the Queen’s funeral, also has the role of staging the coronation.

He was recently banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to using his mobile phone behind the wheel – despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the forthcoming ceremony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet some of the young people with whom Coach Core works (Brian Lawless/PA)
William and Kate to celebrate 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core
Lowrie Moore, 13, has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Schoolgirl who inspired Disney challenges glasses stereotype of nerd-face emoji
The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to ‘severe shortage’ of midwives
Black squirrel monkeys in the forest canopy in the Tapajós region in the Amazon, Brazil (Chris J Ratcliffe/WWF-UK/PA)
Global wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in half a century, warns WWF
(Marizilda Cruppe/WWF-UK/PA)
UK ‘complicit’ in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn
The King (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charles pays tribute to Malawi’s elimination of disease causing blindness
Police forces across the UK have shut down county lines drug operations in a week of action (Joe Giddens/PA)
More county lines closed than ever before in week of police action against drugs
Rob the Dog’s Dickin Medal, which has been sold at auction (Noonans)
WW2 dog’s gallantry medal and memorabilia sells for £140,000 at auction
A new report highlights how just one in five community diagnostic centres are not on an existing healthcare site (Jane Barlow/PA)
Community diagnostic centres ‘may struggle to live up to ministers’ promises’
Signs of dementia could be detected as early as nine years ahead of diagnosis (Yui Mok/PA)
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
King’s coronation date sparks calls for a change to the May bank holiday (Leon Neal/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks