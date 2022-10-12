Man charged with GBH after assault near Victoria Coach Station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after an assault near Victoria Coach Station in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives have charged Jack Rogers, of Beckenham, south-east London, with grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 33-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday November 30.

It follows an assault on a man, in his 30s, in Elizabeth Street in Belgravia at around 7.50pm on Saturday June 18.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries before being discharged.

On the evening of Wednesday June 29 a man voluntarily attended a west London police station.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was subsequently released under investigation. He was later charged as above by postal requisition.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 with the reference CAD 7204/18JUN.

Alternatively people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.