People of Creeslough showing great example of solidarity – Michael D Higgins

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 3.07pm Updated: October 12 2022, 7.21pm
Irish President Michael D. Higgins leaves the funeral mass for James O’Flaherty at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish President Michael D. Higgins leaves the funeral mass for James O'Flaherty at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg (Niall Carson/PA)

The people of Creeslough in Co Donegal are showing a great example of solidarity after tragedy, Irish President Michael D Higgins has said.

Mr Higgins told of his pride in the efforts of those who took part in the search-and-recovery operation after the blast that killed 10 people in the village on Friday.

The President returned to Ireland from Strasbourg and attended the funeral of victim James O’Flaherty on Wednesday. He will attend more funerals.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Michael D Higgins hugs Tracey O’Flaherty, widow of James O’Flaherty (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “I think it is very important what is being revealed now, in the response of the public, the response of the people of Creeslough and the great example they are giving.

“They have a very heavy burden of grief to carry.

“The way they are holding together is a great example. I think it is inspirational, the way people – not just in Donegal but all over Ireland – have all been responding and being able to reveal their feelings and how their heart has been breaking.

“I think the courage and strength and love of Hamish (O’Flaherty) speaking about his father, Tracey speaking about their relationship, they give great hope.

“When the funerals are over, it is very, very important that people build on these relationships of solidarity.

“Being here and meeting the families – what they are showing us is a great example.”

Mr Higgins described the efforts of the emergency services after the blast as “unbelievable”.

He said: “It was so impressive how effective, how fast, given that there were different services involved, about how they were all able to work together.

“It was a community of first-line services each doing their very, very best and being able to engage with the public.

“It is something to be very, very proud of.

Explosion at Donegal service station
James O’Flaherty (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“Given what people were going to be discovering, I don’t underestimate at all the effect it has had on people.

“They did what was necessary in consideration and in co-operation with each other.

“As President of Ireland, I am very proud of them.”

Mr Higgins also hailed the efforts of first responders from Northern Ireland who contributed to the operation.

He said: “It shows what we share and what are our immediate human instincts of wanting to respond.

“These know no borders whatsoever, and that is the way it should be.

“I think it is really building up what we can share and do together.

“That is the way to go. Very often the instincts of the heart – the instincts of the spirit – are what is important.”

Later, after attending the funeral of Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan in Creeslough, Mr Higgins said it was a “privilege” to be with the communities at this time.

“When you look at the reaction of the people who were waiting in silence, there was a certain numbness of grief that is so clearly there to be seen,” he said.

He added: “When something like this happens it isn’t affecting just a family because everybody is so connected to everybody,” the President said.

“Everybody knows everybody.”

He added: “It was very important to be here.”

He said the statement on the tragedy from King Charles shows “grief knows no borders”.

“There was a long statement, a warm statement from King Charles and it showed, really, how, if you like, people recognising a community response to a great tragedy wherever it is, that grief knows no borders,” Mr Higgins told reporters.

The President said he hopes to meet the families of all 10 victims in person in the coming days.

Asked what he would say to them, Mr Higgins replied: “If you’re around a very long time like myself, you stand in front of a person, it isn’t, in fact, a matter of having words ready, it’s what your heart tells you to feel.”

