Cherish your family and life, son of Creeslough victim tells funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cherish your family and life, son of Creeslough victim tells funeral

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 3.09pm Updated: October 12 2022, 3.36pm
The funerals of some of the victims of the service station blast have taken place (Niall Carson/PA)
The funerals of some of the victims of the service station blast have taken place (Niall Carson/PA)

The son of one of the victims of the Creeslough disaster has told mourners at his father’s funeral to cherish their life and family.

Hundreds attended the funeral of James O’Flaherty at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, Co Donegal.

Mr O’Flaherty, an engineer, was originally from Sydney in Australia but had been living in Dunfanaghy, a few miles from Creeslough, with his wife Tracey and 12-year-old son Hamish.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, a Mass for another two victims – 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan – got under way at St Michael’s in Creeslough.

Irish President Michael D Higgins attended both funerals.

Pupils from Faugher National School, which Hamish attends, provided a guard of honour as his father’s remains were brought into the church.

Explosion at Donegal service station
James O’Flaherty (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Gifts were brought up at the beginning of the Mass including a Roald Dahl book, a box of chocolates and a framed family photograph.

Delivering an address at the funeral, Hamish said his father was a “great man”.

He said: “I am grateful for all the people who have come here today. I would just like to say a few words about my dad.

“He was a great man. He worked very hard and very long each day. Whether it was around the house or at work.

“He wore a jacket with a huge paint stain on the side of it everywhere. He managed this by leaning on a wall which was still wet with paint.

“He wore the jacket everywhere. To the shops, to the movies, to the beach.

“I would like to say thank you to all of the people who have given and offered so many things. The emergency services too, who were there within 15 minutes and also came to the wake.

“I would also like to say something I have learnt in the past week or so: We should be grateful. For your families, cherish them, be grateful for they won’t be there forever.

“Use the time you have wisely.

“Also, be grateful for your life because that too will not last forever. Be grateful, for you will be able to rest after your hard work.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Michael D Higgins speaks to the media as he leaves the funeral mass for James O’Flaherty (Niall Carson/PA)

The congregation gave the 12-year-old a round of applause.

Father Brian O Fearraigh said a light of friendship, love and support had come out of the Creeslough tragedy.

He told the mourners: “We have all experienced since Friday afternoon that grief knows no boundaries.

“The tragic event and the effects of the Creeslough catastrophe, which is beyond comprehension, knows no bounds.

“The intensity and the awfulness of the tragedy has reverberated near and far. Away beyond the shores of this beautiful country of ours.

“The outpouring of support and messages of condolence and offers of help that we have heard and witnessed, all has been overwhelming.

Explosion at Donegal service station
The coffin of James O’Flaherty is carried into St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg (Niall Carson/PA)

“Parochial, county, country boundaries, have been crossed. Hands of support and friendship have been offered.

“In crossing such boundaries we have seen how, from the shadow and out of the depths of the darkness of this terrible tragedy, a most beautiful and radiant and divine light of friendship, love and support has shone and continues to shine brightly.”

Authorities in Ireland continue to investigate the cause of the explosion in a building complex which included a service station, shop and apartments.

It is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

A gas leak is believed to be one theory.

Two of the 10 victims – Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill – were laid to rest after funeral Masses in Creeslough on Tuesday.

IRISH Donegal WhatWeKnow
(PA Graphics)

The victims were aged from five to 59.

The other victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

Ms Harper’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal, on Thursday.

Mrs Martin, a mother of four, will also be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at St Michael’s.

Mr Kelly will be laid to rest at St Michael’s on Friday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet some of the young people with whom Coach Core works (Brian Lawless/PA)
William and Kate to celebrate 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core
Lowrie Moore, 13, has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Schoolgirl who inspired Disney challenges glasses stereotype of nerd-face emoji
The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to ‘severe shortage’ of midwives
Black squirrel monkeys in the forest canopy in the Tapajós region in the Amazon, Brazil (Chris J Ratcliffe/WWF-UK/PA)
Global wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in half a century, warns WWF
(Marizilda Cruppe/WWF-UK/PA)
UK ‘complicit’ in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn
The King (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charles pays tribute to Malawi’s elimination of disease causing blindness
Police forces across the UK have shut down county lines drug operations in a week of action (Joe Giddens/PA)
More county lines closed than ever before in week of police action against drugs
Rob the Dog’s Dickin Medal, which has been sold at auction (Noonans)
WW2 dog’s gallantry medal and memorabilia sells for £140,000 at auction
A new report highlights how just one in five community diagnostic centres are not on an existing healthcare site (Jane Barlow/PA)
Community diagnostic centres ‘may struggle to live up to ministers’ promises’
Signs of dementia could be detected as early as nine years ahead of diagnosis (Yui Mok/PA)
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
The funerals of some of the victims of the service station blast have taken place (Niall Carson/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks