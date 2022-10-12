Ashton Golding: We want people to sit up and take notice of Jamaica’s team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ashton Golding: We want people to sit up and take notice of Jamaica’s team

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 3.48pm
Jamaica captain Ashton Golding insists the Reggae Warriors are far from a “gimmick” (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jamaica captain Ashton Golding insists the Reggae Warriors are far from a "gimmick" (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jamaica captain Ashton Golding says the ‘Reggae Warriors’ are determined to prove they are more than just a “gimmick” when they kick off their inaugural Rugby League World Cup finals campaign against Ireland at Headingley on Sunday.

Golding is one of three Super League players – along with Huddersfield Giants team-mates Michael Lawrence and Kieran Rush – in a squad that also features six players from Duhaney Park Red Sharks, the dominant force in Jamaica’s domestic competition.

Despite still lacking a single dedicated rugby pitch in the country, Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to qualify for the finals at the third time of asking, beating Canada 38-8 before a decisive 16-10 win over the United States in Jacksonville in December 2018.

Huddersfield Giants v Toulouse Olympique XIII – Betfred Super League – John Smith’s Stadium
Ashton Golding (right) is one of three Super League players in Jamaica's World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Golding told the PA news agency: “I’ve played in a few games with big crowds and expectations, but nothing quite beats the excitement that comes with representing your country in a World Cup.

“I’ve been on this journey for five years and it has changed me as a person. I’ve found out there is so much more to me than this kid that was born in Bramley in Leeds – there’s another side to me and my family that I wasn’t really aware of.

“What we want to take away from this World Cup is the experience but also the platform for the growth and development of the next generation. We want people to sit up and take notice that Jamaica has a rugby league team and we are very serious about it – we are not just a gimmick.”

Jamaica made their first attempt to qualify for the 2013 World Cup, less than a decade after the sport was essentially founded in the country, and again for the 2017 campaign, but both times found their way blocked by the United States.

Progress continued to be frustrated by a lack of access or financial backing in the country, with national squads routinely refused access to the best pitches on the island and forced to compete on hard grounds with few or no facilities.

A fundamental change in the approach, designed to integrate eligible UK-based professionals with domestic players in Jamaica, finally paid dividends under Romeo Monteith, a member of the Jamaican association’s founding board in 2004 who is now in his 10th year as the team’s head coach.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch – Museum of Science and Industry
Romeo Monteith has coached Jamaica's national rugby league team for 10 years (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We dreamed about the World Cup in the early days but we were a little bit unrealistic,” admitted Monteith. “We didn’t make it in 2013 or 2017 and I wasn’t sure I was going to see it happen in my lifetime.

“We sat down and realised we had to build a chemistry between our UK-based players, whilst still building and growing the level of our domestic players. When we combined the best of those together, we were able to overcome that hurdle.

“My hope is that if there is a kid in Jamaica or in the UK of Jamaican heritage, they will soon discover the story of the Reggae Warriors and have a dream themselves to one day play in a World Cup representing Jamaica.”

