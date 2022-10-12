Kevin De Bruyne expects Liverpool to be at their best against Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin De Bruyne expects Liverpool to be at their best against Manchester City

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 5.03pm
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is looking forward to his side’s trip to Liverpool (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is looking forward to his side’s trip to Liverpool (Tim Goode/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne expects Liverpool to be back at their best when Manchester City travel to Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool have been City’s chief title rival in recent seasons but have made a slow start to the current campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won just two of their eight Premier League games this season and sit 10th in the table, 13 points behind champions City.

Kevin De Bruyne shoots at goal against Liverpool
De Bruyne has been involved in some memorable tussles with Liverpool in recent years (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I expect them to be the best Liverpool possible,” said City playmaker De Bruyne. “Obviously they’ve lost some points but they are still Liverpool and I expect them to be good, that’s the only way I see it.”

Until recently, City have had a poor record at Anfield.

Their 4-1 success there in February 2021 was only their second at the ground since 1981, with the other being in 2003.

The sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw when they played at Anfield last season. It was the same scoreline in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium and De Bruyne was on target in both games.

Manchester City celebrate a goal at Anfield
City ended an 18-year wait for an Anfield victory in 2021 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

De Bruyne said: “I like big games, I like good atmospheres. It’s a game like any other but obviously it’s always hard playing away at a top-six team.

“I think in the last few years we’ve done well there, even last year if we didn’t win.

“They are more of an up-and-down team and we are a team who has more control of the game, so if you can control that style of play then maybe you have more of a chance.

“I think it’s probably going to be a good game again.”

De Bruyne struggled to have an influence as City, reduced to 10 men after Sergio Gomez was sent off, played out a goalless draw away at FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (left) and FC Copenhagen’s Elias Jelert (right) battle for the ball
City and De Bruyne were frustrated in Copenhagen (Nick Potts/PA)

The result was still enough for City to advance to the last 16 but manager Pep Guardiola, who rested Erling Haaland, later said a number of his players had been tired.

Despite being below par, De Bruyne insisted he was in good shape.

“I’m not exhausted at all,” said the Belgian. “Obviously it’s hard but I’m fine.

“Some people have maybe played more than me, and obviously it’s a little bit more tiring and exhausting playing with 10 men – I don’t know how other people feel, but I feel OK.”

Defender Nathan Ake, who appeared as a late substitute at the Parken Stadium, is confident the team will all be fit and firing come the weekend.

The Dutchman said: “I think it was a very hard match, a lot of players ran a lot of miles but we have a little bit of time before the next game and I am sure when we get there everyone will be ready to play.

Nathan Ake (right) up against Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Nathan Ake (right) hopes to feature against Liverpool again (Adam Davy/PA)

“Obviously it will be a tough place to go. It is never easy to go there so we have to make sure we are in a good place.”

Liverpool’s defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk has had a difficult start to the season but Ake expects his countryman to bounce back.

He said: “He has been so good for so many years. For me he is still one of the best defenders in the world and he keeps showing that.”

