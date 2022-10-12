Communities bow their heads as they say goodbye to three more Creeslough victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Communities bow their heads as they say goodbye to three more Creeslough victims

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 5.05pm
Priest Fr John Joe Duffy sprinkles holy water on the coffins of James Monaghan and his mother Catherine O’Donnell (Brian Lawless/PA)
With their heads bowed in respect, the communities of Creeslough and Derrybeg came together to line the roadside and honour the final journeys of James O’Flaherty, Catherine O’Donnell and James Monaghan.

A grey sky hung over the hills surrounding the Donegal parishes as mourners said a painful goodbye to three more victim of Friday’s explosion.

On Wednesday, hundreds came to remember Mr O’Flaherty, 48, Ms O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James.

Two funerals held in villages some 20 miles apart, but people now forever part of a tragedy that will send ripples through generations to come.

The coffin of James O’Flaherty leaves St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg (Niall Carson/PA)

The family and friends of Mr O’Flaherty, Ms O’Donnell and James were joined by work colleagues, school friends and members of their local communities, united in their grief as they sent their loved ones to their final resting place.

On Wednesday morning, in the Gaeltacht region of Derrybeg, locals gathered in hushed silence outside St Mary’s Church for the funeral of Mr O’Flaherty.

A guard of honour was provided by the school which his 12-year-old son, Hamish, had attended.

His wife, Tracey, along with Hamish, sat in the hearse as it made its way to and from the chapel. It was an opportunity for the family to spend their last few precious moments together before their goodbye.

Hamish held a large cross tightly as he waited for his father’s coffin to be taken out of the hearse, and carried it again when he walked behind his father’s coffin as it made it way out of the church.

The family wrapped comforting arms around Mrs O’Flaherty as she kept a watchful eye over her son.

Inside the chapel, Mr O’Flaherty’s service was delivered as Gaeilge (in Irish) and in English by parish priest Brian O Fearraigh.

Mourners were told that Mr O’Flaherty, a Sydney native, was learning Irish and had been a lover of nature.

They also heard that Mr O’Flaherty lived with his wife, “the love of his life”, and their “brave, talented and kind” son at the edge of the village of Dunfanaghy, with their house looking out over New Lake where the Atlantic Ocean could be seen in the distance.

The funeral service heard that Mr O’Flaherty was a man of faith, and that faith had been source of comfort and a “secure anchor” for Tracey and Hamish and the wider family.

They were given a glimpse into the life shared between Mr O’Flaherty, his wife and son, and how he showered them in kisses and hugs every day.

Hamish, flanked by his mother, then made his way to the altar, stood on a foot stool and looked down at the hundreds of mourners in front of him.

In his short but poignant speech, he told mourners that they should cherish life and family.

“I would also like to say something I have learnt in the past week or so,” he added.

“We should be grateful. For your families, cherish them, be grateful for they won’t be there forever.

“Use the time you have wisely. Also, be grateful for your life because that too will not last forever.

“Be grateful, for you will be able to rest after your hard work.”

Irish President Michael D. Higgins leaves after the funeral mass of James Monaghan and his mother Catherine O’Donnell (Brian Lawless/PA)

His words were met by a round of applause and standing ovation from the congregation.

Fr O Fearraigh also told those present and the many watching it online that Mr O’Flaherty read to his son every night, and the last book that was read to him was Going Solo by Roald Dahl.

The book was brought to the altar as a symbol of their close relationship.

Outside the church, Irish president Michael D Higgins embraced Mrs O’Flaherty and Hamish, a sign of the grief that has engulfed and touched the Irish nation.

A short time later, in the village of Creeslough, just a few hundred yards from the scene of the tragedy, the heartbroken family of Ms O’Donnell and James gathered for their joint funeral.

A silence fell over the assembled mourners when the garda escort came in to view.

The first hearse to arrive at St Michael’s Church carried the remains of Ms O’Donnell and was followed closely by her son.

The crowd blessed themselves twice as the coffins slowly passed them by.

In the church, just like in life, Ms O’Donnell and her son were placed side by side.

Moments before the funeral service began, President Higgins shook the hands of family members who were gathered tightly in the first pew.

Members of the emergency services, including the Irish police, firemen and paramedics – who played a central role in the recovery efforts, sat a few rows behind the family.

Parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy said items to do with wrestling, that “James loved so much”, were brought to the front alongside a watch and necklace to represent “the style that was so important to Catherine”.

In a reminder of James’ young age, the priest told the congregation that he was a child about to launch into life.

He likened his life to a plane slowly taxiing down a runway and about to take off, such was the potential in his stolen years ahead.

“It is no wonder under such circumstances, that words fail us this afternoon,” Fr Duffy added.

Addressing James’ classmates, Fr Duffy said he was full of “devilment, life and joy”.

He urged them to do well in life and work hard, and pointed to the courageous work carried by the emergency responders.

“James might have tried to sneak out of work at school but I encourage you to work hard,” he added.

Despite the waves grief that has consumed Creeslough, they were reminded of Ms O’Donnell’s bubbly side and how she was full of life.

“She was very intelligent, and she loved parties,” Fr Duffy told mourners. “She loved organising parties.”

“She was a loving mother, a loving partner, a loving daughter and one who was much, much loved.”

The weight of the anguish at attending a joint funeral mass for a mother and son was felt throughout the small white chapel.

In the days that have followed the tragedy, it is the support and words that has carried the families through their wave of grief.

Like Fr Duffy told the congregation, it has been a hard blow for the families and the community.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins hugs Tracey O’Flaherty (Niall Carson/PA)

In a community, county and country that knows how to band together in a time of death and tragedy, Creeslough and its residents were showing a great example of solidarity.

Speaking following the funeral of James O’Flaherty, Mr Higgins said: “I think it is very important what is being revealed now, in the response of the public, the response of the people of Creeslough and the great example they are giving,” President Higgins said on Wednesday.

“They have a very heavy burden of grief to carry.

“The way they are holding together is a great example. I think it is inspirational, the way people, not just in Donegal, but all over Ireland, have all been responding and being able to reveal their feelings and how their heart has been breaking.”

