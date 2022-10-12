King holds audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Malaysian royals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King has held an audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.

Charles met Liz Truss on Wednesday evening, with the pair pictured shaking hands.

It came after Ms Truss faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she will not cut spending to balance the books as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.

The King also held an audience with the King and Queen of Malaysia (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Truss told MPs she is “absolutely” not planning public spending reductions, but insisted taxpayers’ money will be used well.

Footage of the Buckingham Palace meeting saw Ms Truss curtsy and say: “Your Majesty.”

Charles, smiling, replied: “Back again? Dear oh dear.”

Ms Truss was heard to say: “It’s a great pleasure.”

Separately, on Wednesday afternoon Charles also met the King and Queen of Malaysia, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.