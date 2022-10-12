UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 9.40pm Updated: October 12 2022, 10.51pm
United Nations headquarters (Eduardo Munoz/Pool/AP)
United Nations headquarters (Eduardo Munoz/Pool/AP)

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbour’s territory.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions.

It was the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The Western-sponsored resolution was a response to Russia’s announced annexation last month of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Moscow acted following Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed as sham votes conducted on occupied land amid warfare and displacement.

During two days of speeches at the assembly’s resumed emergency special session on Ukraine speaker after speaker accused Russia of violating key principles of the United Nations Charter – respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all UN member nations.

Before the vote, US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that when the United Nations was established in the ashes of the Second World War it was built on an idea “that never again would one country be allowed to take another’s territory by force”.

She said the facts were clear, that a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council had attempted to annex territory from its neighbour by force, and she urged all countries to condemn Russia for the annexations.

A key issue for the resolution’s western backers was how many countries would support it, and the result went beyond their most optimistic expectations.

The General Assembly voted 141-5 with 35 abstentions on March 2 to demand an immediate Russian ceasefire, withdrawal of all its troops and protection for all civilians.

On March 24 it voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution blaming Russia for Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis and urging an immediate ceasefire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

United Nations-Russia-Ukraine
Video monitors show voting in the General Assembly (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

But the assembly voted by a far smaller margin on April 7 to suspend Russia from the UN’s Geneva-based Human Rights Council over allegations Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes. That vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

A 2014 resolution affirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity and declaring the referendum that led to Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula illegal was adopted by a vote of 100-11 with 58 abstentions.

Among the surprises in support of Wednesday’s resolution were the Yes votes from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Brazil.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, had appealed to countries to vote against the resolution, calling it “a politicised and openly provocative document” and denouncing its sponsors as “unscrupulous western blackmailers.”

He expressed regret the vote was not by secret ballot, as Russia sought.

Nebenzia reiterated Russia’s claims the referendums were valid, saying “the populations of these regions do not want to return to Ukraine”.

United Nations Ukraine
Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia raises his hand (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The four countries that joined Russia in voting against the resolution were North Korea, Belarus, Syria and Nicaragua.

China, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Cuba were among the 35 countries that abstained.

The more powerful Security Council, whose resolutions are legally binding, has been stymied on taking action on Ukraine because of Russia’s veto power, which it used on  September 29 to block condemnation of Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory.

By contrast, the General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, has now approved four resolutions criticising Russia over Ukraine. Its votes reflect world opinion but are not legally binding.

The resolution adopted on Wednesday declares that Moscow’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, are “inconsistent” with the principles of the UN Charter, and “have no validity under international law and do not form the basis for any alternation of the status of these regions of Ukraine”.

It demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders”.

United Nations Ukraine
Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

And it supports “the de-escalation of the current situation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means” that respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognised borders.

During Wednesday’s debate there was strong support for the resolution.

Australian ambassador Mitch Fifield called Russia’s attempted annexation “illegal and a dangerous escalation” and urged all countries to support the resolution to oppose acts of aggression.

Ambassador Fergal Mythen of Ireland said voters in the “sham” referendums in the four regions “faced intimidation by the Russian military and Russia’s illegitimately appointed authorities”.

Cambodian ambassador Sovann Ke did not indicate how he would vote but said that “the forcible annexation of regions from a sovereign country is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international laws, which is not acceptable” and urged that internationally respected borders “be fully respected”. In the voting, Cambodia supported the resolution.

South Korea’s ambassador, Hwang Joonkook, gave unequivocal support “to the sovereignty, political independence and the territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

He said his country’s “own painful experiences” after the 1950-53 Korean War “can testify that any attempt to divide a nation in any form or method is merely the beginning of lasting very serious troubles, rather than a solution”.

On the other side of that divide, North Korean ambassador Kim Song supported the “self-determination” of the people in the four regions annexed by Russia as a right protected in the UN Charter and said the results must be respected.

He accused the United States and western countries of “brutally” violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya under “the pretext” of promoting international peace and security without ever having its actions called into question by the Security Council.

He said that US interference in the internal affairs of countries is continuing in the 21st century.

Syrian ambassador Bassam Sabbagh accused the General Assembly of “being manipulated flagrantly by some western countries for their own geopolitical interests” and urged countries to oppose efforts “to isolate Russia and to employ double standards”.

