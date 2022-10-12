Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 11.43pm Updated: October 12 2022, 11.49pm
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Conte said it would have been a “disaster” if Tottenham had thrown away a two-goal lead in their 3-2 win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Spurs looked set for a routine win as they were leading 3-1 with an extra man after Harry Kane’s penalty and Son Heung-min’s double had overturned Daichi Kamada’s opener for the Germans, who had Tuta sent off.

But after making a raft of changes and losing all intensity, Spurs invited trouble onto themselves as Faride Alidou gave Frankfurt hope before Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty to kill the game at the death.

It was then that Conte started to worry about what might happen in five minutes of injury time and his heart was in his mouth when Alidou’s last-gasp shot flew straight at Hugo Lloris.

Conte says that the final part of the game serves as a valuable lesson.

He said: “The negative aspect is the final part and it has to be a big lesson for everybody, for me, for the players. The game finishes when the referee whistles three times.

“In the last part of the game, everybody conceded the game ended and for this reason we made a big mistake. We conceded a corner they scored, then we had the opportunity to score the penalty but we missed the penalty.

“When we missed the penalty honestly, I was a bit scared, because I thought everything can happen.

“We are talking about a really good performance but the final part we have to take a big lesson, everybody. Myself and the players, everybody conceded the game ended. Maybe also the stadium and the fans.

“It is difficult, now we are talking with a smile because we won. But imagine if this game finished a draw. That would have been a disaster.”

Nonetheless, victory means that Tottenham will qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Sporting Lisbon in their next Group D game in a fortnight.

Conte says that is the season’s primary target.

“We have the chance with the next game with a win to go through the next round. For us, that would be a great achievement,” the Italian added.

“That was our first target in this season to go through to the next round in the Champions League. Now our focus has to be on Saturday because I tried to exploit this situation, I tried to give a bit of rest to players.

Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner was pleased with how his side reacted (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We have tomorrow to rest and then on Friday we have to prepare the game against Everton.”

Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner added: “Tottenham deserved to win over the 90 minutes, but I was pleased with the reaction.

“We couldn’t cope with the quality of the Tottenham attack at points. We allowed Harry Kane too many balls and he processed them really well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Ibrox win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope
Nigel Pearson praised Rob Atkinson’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson
Simon Middleton expects a tough game against France (David Davies/PA)
Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France
Son Heung-min netted a brace in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers
Rob Atkinson bagged a brace of headers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston
Robbie Neilson is looking for a better performance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre) is governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle open to further investment from Saudi Arabia – chief executive

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks