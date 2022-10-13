What the papers say – October 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – October 13

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 5.46am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The papers on Thursday say Liz Truss has been told by her most senior advisers to rip up last month’s mini-budget and raise corporation tax, and that there is a “coronation row” looming over the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Conservative MPs are warning the Prime Minister it is “no longer credible” to press ahead with big tax cuts without risking a financial crisis that would further drive up the cost of Government borrowing and mortgages, The Independent, The Times, the Financial Times and The Guardian all report.

“U-turn or you go”, the Daily Mirror declares, while the i adds the Tories are in “open revolt” against their PM.

Metro covers the Tory turmoil as “Blue Wall Falls”, writing that “even Tory heartlands (are) now turning to Labour after the bungled mini-budget.”

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the Tories have turned on the Bank of England governor for his “stupid” comments, accusing him of being the cause of the pound’s dramatic plunge.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail meanwhile report that Buckingham Palace is reconsidering plans for the Queen Consort to be crowned using the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond, with India’s ruling party warning that the move would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past”.

Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ex-husband is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend months after ending the marriage, The Sun says.

And the Daily Star carries a report that the cost-of-living crisis is forcing separated couples to keep living together.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Tourists flock to Taiwan as Covid entry restrictions eased
The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet some of the young people with whom Coach Core works (Brian Lawless/PA)
William and Kate to celebrate 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core
Lowrie Moore, 13, has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Schoolgirl who inspired Disney challenges glasses stereotype of nerd-face emoji
The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to ‘severe shortage’ of midwives
Black squirrel monkeys in the forest canopy in the Tapajós region in the Amazon, Brazil (Chris J Ratcliffe/WWF-UK/PA)
Global wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in half a century, warns WWF
(Marizilda Cruppe/WWF-UK/PA)
UK ‘complicit’ in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn
The King (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charles pays tribute to Malawi’s elimination of disease causing blindness
Police forces across the UK have shut down county lines drug operations in a week of action (Joe Giddens/PA)
More county lines closed than ever before in week of police action against drugs
Rob the Dog’s Dickin Medal, which has been sold at auction (Noonans)
War dog’s gallantry medal and memorabilia sells for £140,000 at auction
A new report highlights how just one in five community diagnostic centres are not on an existing healthcare site (Jane Barlow/PA)
Community diagnostic centres ‘may struggle to live up to ministers’ promises’

Most Read

1
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple’s last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
2
A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man’s sudden death
3
Craig Slezas at Edinburgh High Court.
St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period
4
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
5
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
6
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
9
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
10
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January

More from The Courier

Dundee youngsters Tom Findlay and Luke Graham are out on loan (Images: SNS).
Dundee loan report: Who scored their first senior goal and who has 'real chance'…
PC Kayleigh Simpson.
Accused Fife officer hunting dangerous 'kill kit' stalker when she 'knocked child from bike'…
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS
What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement?
Car and van fire in Kinglassie Fife
Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie
Sleeping and celery - what's the link?
LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares
Craig Slezas at Edinburgh High Court.
St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period
Biofuelwatch campaigner Almuth Ernsting and the RWE biomass plant.
Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook'
Fife had an internal line of defence ready for if Hitler's Operation Sealion went ahead.
How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis…
Dundee's new esports arena
Dundee has 'secret weapon' which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland
Links Archers take aim at an indoor session in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Links Archers take a bow after 2022 season of success for Angus club

Editor's Picks