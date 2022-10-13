Creeslough blast victim Martina Martin had an ‘abundance of love’, funeral told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Creeslough blast victim Martina Martin had an ‘abundance of love’, funeral told

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 11.17am Updated: October 13 2022, 2.26pm
Father John Joe Duffy blesses the coffin of Martina Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Father John Joe Duffy blesses the coffin of Martina Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A mother-of-four killed in the Creeslough service station tragedy had an “abundance of love”, her funeral service has been told.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp were among those who attended the service for Martina Martin.

Mrs Martin, 49, was working in the shop when the explosion took place at a service station in the rural Co Donegal village.

Her family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Thursday morning.

Martina Martin
Martina Martin (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Crowds once again lined the streets and gathered at the entrance to the church to say goodbye to another member of their community.

Her co-workers provided a guard of honour as her coffin was brought into the church.

Representatives of Mulroy College in Milford, where two of her children attend, were also part of the honour guard.

“Martina had an abundance of love,” Fr John Joe Duffy told the congregation.

“She was sensitive to the needs of others and to those who are sensitive to the needs of others, life offers innumerable opportunities to practice the commandment of love.

“Real love requires hard work and patience. It requires doing up rotas on a board in the kitchen of the house telling you, the children, what your tasks are; emptying the bins, which I’m sure you did without fail.

“Putting out the bins, washing the dishes, which I’m sure great care was given to, and taking Dusty, Sophie and Junior for a walk.

“Dusty being the dog and Sophie and Junior being the cats. She offered you that love, that love in helping you prepare for the realities of life, and she did it so very well.

“For real love, for her, was a way of life.

“Her quick wit, her straight talking was done and given with love and with goodness.”

The mourners attending the funeral were also told that Mrs Martin loved the people of Creeslough.

“And we, each and every one of us who knew her, very much loved her,” Fr Duffy added.

“She was very special to us. She was very special to her colleagues and she was very special to us all.

“If we were having a bad day, the quick wit would lift us up. She cared for the customers in another way.

“Martina’s friends describe her as your mother hen, your mother hen to the core, she lived for you.

Explosion at Donegal service station
The hearse carrying the coffin of Martina Martin arrives at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)

“She lived for you, her children. She never missed a birthday and loved to meet for a coffee to catch up.

“Martina was a beautiful person, her beauty inside radiated in that kind of cheeky mischievous smile which flowed out to you when you met her.

“She was the voice of reason when others were hurting.

“She never minced her words and was the kindest friend you could ever have. She was the life and soul of any night-out, she didn’t dwell on the problems she was facing, but put others first.”

Mourners were told how she worked at the heart of the community in an “exceptionally nice place”, and that customers would have met her naturally friendly face.

“She was at work as normal, doing what she did, doing what she liked, doing what she loved, doing what was routine to us all and then, what turned out as a normal day, ended up a very different way to the way that it ordinarily would,” Fr Duffy added.

“All things changed, events outside our control, outside the control indeed of any one of us, those few seconds of time last Friday have impacted so much on you as a family and on so many other families and on all of us.

“Seconds that changed in time, that led to the changing for future generations of our village, our community and communities beyond. The events of last Friday will be forever etched in our hearts.”

He said that the community of Creeslough was growing in strength each day to get through the hours and days ahead.

“Creeslough is a small village, but it is now more than just that. It is now a word for determination, for resolve and for togetherness and how important togetherness is,” Fr Duffy added.

“This tragedy has reignited within all of us, myself included, that each one of us are only as strong as the families we have around us, only as strong as the community that surrounds us.”

At the end of the service Fr Duffy urged people affected by the tragedy to contact local counselling services, which he said he intended to do himself.

The funeral of Leona Harper is taking place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal.

The 14-year-old had been in the service station to buy ice-cream when the explosion happened on Friday.

Sarah McLachlan’s song Angel was played as her coffin was led to the altar.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday, while those of Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, were held in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon, and a service for James O’Flaherty, 48, was held in the morning in Derrybeg.

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church
Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

The funeral of the oldest victim of the tragedy, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, will take place in St Michael’s on Friday morning.

Funeral details for the youngest victim, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, and her father Robert Garwe, 50, have yet to be announced.

