Tottenham must learn to control matches better – captain Hugo Lloris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tottenham must learn to control matches better – captain Hugo Lloris

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 12.06pm
Hugo Lloris helped Tottenham clinch a vital 3-2 win over Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Hugo Lloris helped Tottenham clinch a vital 3-2 win over Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hugo Lloris feels Tottenham must learn to control matches better but accepts their primary focus during the next few weeks is to ensure they are well placed for when the season resumes after the winter World Cup.

Spurs claimed a vital 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and now know victory against Sporting Lisbon in a fortnight will send them through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

A narrow triumph at Brighton last weekend has placed Antonio Conte’s men in third position after nine matches in the Premier League and, while debate continues over Tottenham’s style, captain Lloris knows the short-term goal is to simply remain in the mix for when club football pauses on November 13.

He said: “At the end, what we all want is to go to the next round. I would say it doesn’t matter the way we do it, you just want to get the points and to be in a good position before the World Cup, in the Premier League and every competition in which we’re involved.

“We know that to arrive at this level we need to perform well. We’re capable of performing well but we’re still looking for improvement.

“But let’s say that being in a good position before the World Cup will give the right feeling in the second half of the season, which will be the most important thing.”

Son Heung-min’s brace, sandwiched between Harry Kane’s 28th-minute penalty, had put Tottenham 3-1 up and in control against their German opponents by half-time of the crucial Group D tie.

When Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark – Tuta received a second yellow card – it appeared Spurs would cruise to victory and Conte brought off the likes of Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Son.

But the Italian was made to sweat during the final exchanges after Faride Alidou headed home a late corner before the substitute tested Lloris with a low effort deep into stoppage-time.

“In the second half at some point we started to do a little bit less effort,” the Spurs captain insisted.

“Obviously there were a lot of changes but it’s part of the game and a good opportunity for the players who came on.

“We work so hard every day that you can understand that we can be frustrated after a game like this one because we should have managed the game better, but I’m not unhappy.

“I’m happy with the three points, that’s the most important thing and we had a great reaction after the goal conceded. But it’s just this feeling with up and downs, I don’t like this. When you want to be a top team you have to be able to control games like this one better.

“There’s so many games in this period. When we have the possibility to control games like we should have done, you can save a lot of energy.

“The way we finished the game, I don’t think we saved energy, but we got the three points.

“In two weeks time there will be another final against Sporting at home and we have to create a special atmosphere. The players in the changing room but also the fans (need to turn up) to make sure we get the win we need to ensure qualification.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Gianna Mitchell plays for Nottingham Forest women and works in the club’s marketing department (Nottingham Forest FC/PA)
Nottingham Forest striker Gianna Mitchell ‘excited’ to play at City Ground
England head coach Shaun Wane is ready for a challenge (PA Images/Nick Potts)
Shaun Wane ready for World Cup opener after being ‘bored for two years’
(John Walton/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea take surprise lead in race for Jude Bellingham
Roy Keane called time on his Republic of Ireland career in 2005 (Haydn West/PA)
On This Day in 2005: Roy Keane retires from international football
The Washington Commanders ended their four-game losing streak with a dour 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night (Nam Y Huh/AP)
Washington Commanders snap four-game slide with 12-7 win over Chicago Bears
Erik ten Hag pleased with the way Manchester United kept battling away (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag pleased with way Manchester United stuck to their task
Jarrod Bowen equalled West Ham’s European goalscoring record (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes hails West Ham’s European history-maker Jarrod Bowen
Son Heung-min is not bothered about what critics are saying about Tottenham’s style (Zac Goodwin/PA)
It doesn’t matter – Son Heung-min not interested in Tottenham’s critics
Scott McTominay scored the late winner for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike gives Man Utd victory over Omonia Nicosia
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, right, was on target against Anderlecht (Adam Davy/PA)
Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen boost West Ham into ECL knockout stages

Most Read

1
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
2
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
3
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
6
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder
7
Around 200 people attended the rally on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
8
Hugo Lloris helped Tottenham clinch a vital 3-2 win over Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…

More from The Courier

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Be Personnel Dunfermline staff members Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office

Editor's Picks

Most Commented