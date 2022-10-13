Creeslough victim Martina Martin ‘the ultimate mammy bear’, mourners hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Creeslough victim Martina Martin ‘the ultimate mammy bear’, mourners hear

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 12.44pm Updated: October 13 2022, 3.46pm
The coffin of Martina Martin is carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of the 49-year-old mother who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Thursday October 13, 2022.
The coffin of Martina Martin is carried into St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of the 49-year-old mother who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Thursday October 13, 2022.

The funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin has heard that she was “the ultimate mammy bear” and a friendly face who worked at the heart of the Creeslough community.

Mrs Martin, 49, was working in a shop when the service station explosion took place in the rural Co Donegal village.

The family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.

As the service began, Mrs Martin’s daughter Grainne brought forward a family picture to the altar as a symbol to represent her mother.

Among the other symbols were a Harry Potter pillow, a coffee cup, and Black Magic chocolates.

Parish priest Father John Joe Duffy told the congregation that Mrs Martin had “an abundance of love” and was “sensitive to the needs of others”.

She also had “a quick wit” and was a straight talker who “lived life to the full”, he said.

Martina Martin
Martina Martin (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“Martina was a beautiful person. Her beauty inside radiated in that kind of cheeky, mischievous smile which flowed out to you when you met her.

“She was the voice of reason. When others were hurting, she entered into the situation.

“She was a straight talker who never minced her words. The kindest friend you could ever have, the life and soul of any night out.

“She didn’t dwell on the problems she was facing in any way – in her own situations of life or challenges of life – but put others first.”

Fr Duffy said that Mrs Martin’s friends described her as a “mother hen to the core”, and that her children described her as “the ultimate mammy bear”.

“She stuck up for you through thick and thin, protected you and kept you safe and taught you right from wrong,” the priest said.

The service also heard that she was a “friendly face” who worked in the village’s main shop.

Explosion at Donegal service station
The coffin of Martina Martin is carried into St Michael’s Church in Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)

“She certainly had an influence on others of which was inspirational, working in our local shop which was a hub at the very heart of our community.

“Each time you would go there, you met that friendly face.”

Fr Duffy said that in 2018, Mrs Martin and her family moved to Creeslough, where her grandparents were from, and that she was “in a very happy place” among its community.

“She loved Creeslough, she felt very much like home always in Creeslough, where your families originated from. She loved the people of this community, and we – each and every one of us who knew her – very much loved her.

“If we were having a bad day, the quick wit would lift us up.

“If you picked up a bar of chocolate – somebody said to me, they remember fondly – and there was a bigger bar of chocolate available at the same price or a better bargain, she would say ‘You know you can get a bigger one?’ And that was Martina looking out for people.”

The service also heard that Mrs Martin was one of the frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, working in the shop at a time when even the church was closed.

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother-of-four Martina Martin, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday
Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough for the funeral Mass of Martina Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We have all of us, as a world, struggled through Covid. But she was one of the people who was on the front line serving her community together with her colleagues, who gave us such tremendous service through that time.

“The only place that was opened even when this church was closed was the shop, and she was there with you, her colleagues, at the front line, being a place of comfort, and being a place of consolation for us.”

The priest told the congregation that Creeslough had come together with determination to overcome the tragedy.

“Creeslough is a village, yes a small village, but it is now more than just that. It is now a word for determination, for resolve, for togetherness.

“And how important togetherness is. This tragedy has reignited within all of us, myself included, that each one of us are only as strong as the family we have around us, only as strong as the community that surrounds us.”

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp were among those who attended the service.

