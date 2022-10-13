‘Sustained increases’ in Covid-19 as hospital numbers continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Sustained increases’ in Covid-19 as hospital numbers continue to rise

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 1.17pm Updated: October 13 2022, 4.08pm
Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent (Victoria Jones/PA)
Covid-19 patient levels in England are at their highest since the end of July with health experts warning of “sustained increases” in infections and admissions.

The number of deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on a person’s death certificate are also starting to rise.

The figures come as more than half of people aged 75 and over in England have now received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with bookings opening on Friday for everyone aged 50 and above.

A total of 10,608 patients testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 12, according to NHS England.

This is up 10% from 9,631 a week earlier and is the highest figure since July 29.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, then fell steadily until mid-September.

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals
(PA Graphics)

Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent.

However, the rate of increase has slowed in recent days.

The jump of 10% in the seven days to October 12 is much lower than the rise of 37% in the seven days to October 5.

Covid-19 hospital data is currently published once a week on a Thursday.

The latest figures show most regions are continuing to see a rise in patients, though levels have fallen slightly in north-west England and south-west England.

All numbers remain well below those reached during the early waves of the pandemic.

Around two-thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else.

But they need to be isolated from patients who do not have the virus, putting extra demands on staff already struggling to clear a record backlog of treatment.

The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions stood at 12.6 per 100,000 people in the week to October 9, up from 10.7 the previous week.

Rates are highest among people aged 85 and over at 151.7 per 100,000.

This is up from 130.3 and is the highest rate for this age group since mid-July.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “We’re seeing sustained increases in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates, so we continue to urge those eligible for vaccinations to come forward, whether that’s a first dose or a booster.

“Vaccines are the best protection against severe disease and hospitalisation this winter and it’s never too late to take up your first dose.

“There are early indications that deaths with Covid-19 have also started to rise. Whilst this is concerning, it is too early to say whether these are deaths due to Covid-19 and it is reassuring that at this stage there is no overall excess mortality.

“If you are unwell or have symptoms of a respiratory infection, it is particularly important to avoid contact with elderly people or those who are more likely to have severe disease because of their ongoing health conditions.”

Separate figures published on Thursday showed the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment stood at seven million at the end of August, a new record high.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the increase in patients with Covid-19 was causing “continued pressure” on the health service, along with a rise in the most serious ambulance call-outs and delays in discharging patients into community and social care.

He added: “As we prepare for a difficult winter ahead, it is vital that people protect themselves by coming forward for Covid and flu vaccinations if they are eligible as soon as they can – with bookings opening on Friday to everyone aged 50 and over.”

(PA Graphics)

More than half (51.1%) of people aged 80 and over in England are now likely to have received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, along with a similar proportion (52.1%) of 75 to 79-year-olds.

The booster is intended to increase protection against serious illness during the next waves of the virus.

The UKHSA data, which covers vaccinations up to October 9, also shows that 45.9% of 70 to 74-year-olds are estimated to have had the booster, as well as 37.7% of people aged 65 to 69.

All people aged 50 and over will be able to book an appointment for the booster from Friday providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available to frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics confirmed that infections are on an upwards trend in England.

The number of people in private households testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 24 was 1.1 million, or around one in 50 – up from 857,400, or one in 65, in the seven days to September 17.

Infections in England peaked at 3.1 million during the summer BA.4/BA.5 wave.

