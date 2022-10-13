Sister of murdered schoolgirl hopes to prevent more deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sister of murdered schoolgirl hopes to prevent more deaths

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 1.21pm
Ava White was murdered in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Ava White was murdered in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

The sister of a 12-year-old girl who was murdered is trying to prevent knife crime by highlighting her own story.

Mia White, 19, said it was a “normal day” when Ava White went to Liverpool city centre as the Christmas lights were switched on in November 25 2021.

She told BBC Newsbeat when she got the phone call from her aunt that evening, she was told Ava had been in a fight, then another call came through saying she was “injured terribly”.




“I don’t think I took a breath going from the bottom of the stairs, up the stairs and then back down into the taxi,” she said.

Ava died in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital that night after being stabbed in the neck by a 15-year-old boy, who was jailed for her murder in July.

The court heard at the time that a row broke out over a Snapchat video.

Ms White said she still expects to see, ring and text her sister as the pain “sticks” with her family.

“I never thought this would be my life,” she said. “I rarely see my friends and I just sit in my room, looking at (pictures of) me and Ava all the time.”

She added that the whole family feels the loss of her “funny, loving and caring” sister.


A 15-year-old boy was sentenced for the murder of 12-year-old Ava (Merseyside Police/ PA)

She also said her and her mother do not go as often to visit young family members who remind them of Ava and used to play with her regularly.

“It’s so different now, you can tell something is missing in the family,” she added.

The family has set up the Ava White Foundation to help prevent knife crime by raising awareness and putting bleed packs around Liverpool.

“No-one should be going through what we’re going through,” she said. “But if I can stop one child from putting a knife in the pocket.”


