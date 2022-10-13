Three arrested in murder inquiry after father found dead in block of flats By Press Association October 13 2022, 2.31pm Ali Salih Abdalaah, who was found fatally injured in a Birmingham block of flats (West Midlands Police handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a father-of-two found fatally injured in the hallway of a block of flats. West Midlands Police named the victim as 36-year-old Ali Salih Abdalaah. He was discovered in a high-rise in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of Birmingham, at about 9.10am on Saturday. The force said it had detained two men, aged 22 and 29, as well as a 41-year-old woman, and all three were still in custody for questioning. Paying tribute in a statement issued through the police, Mr Abdalaah's family said: "Ali was a very humble man with a smile on his face all the time. "He was a very caring family man with two children, he loved his family and dedicated his life for them." 