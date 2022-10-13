Thousands of donors come forward to ease blood shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thousands of donors come forward to ease blood shortage

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 3.01pm
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)

Thousands of people offered to donate blood in response to an amber alert over critically low stocks, NHS Blood and Transplant has said.

Most appointments to donate blood this week are now fully booked, although the NHS is still appealing for people with O negative or O positive blood to come forward for priority booking.

O negative blood is the type that can be given to everyone and is used in emergencies when a person’s blood group is unknown.

Thousands of people will have been left disappointed on Wednesday at being unable to book an appointment.

A lack of staff to run donor sessions has limited how many appointments can be offered.

However, NHSBT said it was quickly developing a “register your interest” form so it can work with new donors who tried to sign up, and is urging all donors to come back in a few weeks to check for more appointments.

In total, more than 10,000 appointments to donate blood over the next few weeks were booked in the past 24 hours.

On the blood website, 100,000 people queued to offer help, with some waiting up to an hour to book.

More than 166,000 people also visited the website overall, while 7,500 people registered as new donors on Wednesday – the highest daily spike in new registrations in 20 years.

NHSBT said it was urging donors to keep checking for appointments in the future, including in November and December, especially at permanent donor centres in towns and cities which have extended hours and greater capacity.

People can visit blood.co.uk or use the blood app to check if there are appointments nearby.

O positive or O negative donors are being asked to call 0300 123 23 23 for a priority appointment.

An NHSBT spokeswoman said: “This is an amazing response from the public and we have been reminded in the last 24 hours of the incredible goodwill and spirit of the public towards helping patients in times of great difficulty.

“While the amber alert isn’t a widespread donor appeal, we want to say a huge thank you to existing donors and those who came forward in their thousands yesterday to register for the first time.

“We’d like to extend a special thanks to those donors who called us to express their empathy and offering to do anything they could to help.

“Staffing and appointment availability continues to be our biggest challenge and the amber alert will remain in place for at least the next four weeks, where unfortunately limited appointment availability to donate will be commonplace due to staffing levels.

“We know this can be frustrating for donors who want book an appointment right now to help.

“Please be assured that we are doing our utmost to prioritise appointments for blood types most in demand right now and in the near future, but we only have so many appointments available in the short term, so it’s a fine balancing act.

“If you are an O neg group blood donor please call our customer contact centre to book a priority appointment – we are asking all other blood donors to help by filling the appointments available in the coming few weeks at our permanent donor centres.

“If you can’t make an appointment now, please come back to us in a few weeks – we need to supply hospitals with blood every day of the year.”

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for NHSBT said overall blood stocks in the NHS stand at 3.1 days but levels of O type blood have fallen to below two days. It aims to keep at least six days of stock.

Hospitals have been told to implement plans to protect their stocks, and this could see non-urgent operations requiring blood being cancelled or postponed.

NHSBT has said maintaining blood stocks remains a challenge after the Covid pandemic, mainly because of staff shortages and sickness but also as people are less likely to visit collection centres in towns and cities.

Action to tackle the issue includes moving more staff to the front line to open up more appointments, speeding up recruitment to fill vacant posts and using agency staff, as well as retaining existing workers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A woman is rescued from floodwater in Melbourne, Australia’s suburb of Maribyrnong (AAP via AP)
Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods
A Ukrainian territorial defence de-miner takes Russian ammunition left behind as his team clears mines near Grakove village, Ukraine (AP)
Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances
Farmer Hugh Kelly, 59, will be the eighth person the small Irish community will honour at a service since 10 people were killed in Co Donegal a week ago (Handout/PA)
Oldest Creeslough blast victim Hugh Kelly to have funeral a week after explosion
(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting
The Washington Commanders ended their four-game losing streak with a dour 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night (Nam Y Huh/AP)
Washington Commanders snap four-game slide with 12-7 win over Chicago Bears
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 14
One person has died in a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Ipswich (Chris Radburn/PA)
One dead in collision involving cyclist and multiple vehicles
Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Murdered MP’s aide vows to continue passion projects of ‘irreplaceable friend’
(Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in…
Ten organisations are urging the Government to ensure that fraud is tackled through the Online Safety Bill (PA)
Consumer champions and finance bodies press for action on online fraud

Most Read

1
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
2
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
3
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
6
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder
7
Around 200 people attended the rally on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
8
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…

More from The Courier

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Be Personnel Dunfermline staff members Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office

Editor's Picks

Most Commented