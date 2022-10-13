14-year-old Creeslough victim was ‘a little lady with a big heart’, funeral told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
14-year-old Creeslough victim was ‘a little lady with a big heart’, funeral told

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 3.39pm Updated: October 13 2022, 5.54pm
The hearse carrying the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, arrives at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal, for her the funeral mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
The hearse carrying the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, arrives at St Mary's Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal, for her the funeral mass (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mourners have heard that one of the youngest victims of the Creeslough blast, Leona Harper, was “a little lady with a big heart” and a “little miracle”.

The 14-year-old girl died in the Creeslough service station explosion along with nine others.

A red tractor formed part of the funeral procession as it made its way to St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, while members from Ms Harper’s school and rugby club lined the streets.

Among the mourners were President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s aide-de-camp Claire Mortimer, as well as Creeslough priest Father John Joe Duffy.

Representatives of the Irish Rugby Football Union, the fire service, ambulance service and An Garda Siochana were also in attendance.

The congregation heard that Ms Harper was “a little lady with a big heart who lived a full life”, who was “quiet, no trouble and always helpful”.

Parish priest Father Michael Carney told those gathered that Ms Harper’s mother Donna had given permission for the story to be told of why she was described as “their little miracle”.

“When Anthony, big bro, was born, Donna was told that there was no prospect of her conceiving another child.

“But seven years later something unexpected happened: Leona arrived – hence the little miracle. You, her mum and dad, talk of your daughter as a gem.

“It’s often a line and a term we use about somebody that we love. But given how unexpected and welcome Leona was to you in your life, your little daughter was indeed a precious gem.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Irish President Michael D. Higgins arrives at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal for the funeral mass of Leona Harper (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Think of gems – gems shine, gems sparkle, and gems attract us.

“Leona shone brightly and beautifully throughout her short life, sparkled with energy and fun and attracted so many friends to her circle.”

Mourners heard that Ms Harper’s two brothers were “so special” to her: Anthony, her “protective” big brother and Jamie, who appeared as “a unit” with Ms Harper in many people’s minds.

The priest told mourners of the many varied interests Ms Harper had, including music and dance, animals and the outdoors, fishing, a developing interest in fashion and a passion for tractors.

She was described as a “gifted” rugby player and had recently been inspired to take up boxing by the successes of Kelly Harrington and Katie Taylor.

Fr Carney described her as “no shrinking violet” who could speak her mind and had “a maturity beyond her years”.

“Leona, like a butterfly, was emerging from the cocoon of girlhood and developing into a young lady of promise,” he said.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Family members and mourners help carry the coffin of 14-year-old Leona Harper, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, as it arrives at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton (Brian Lawless/PA)

The congregation heard that although Ms Harper’s life was “short and brief”, it was “packed to the brimming”.

“Leona brightened her world with a gentle but feisty character, a unique personality, a distinctive array of talents and interests which for you, who loved her, were both memorable and life giving.

“It would be a casual oversight of a young person’s life to say they left us before they had achieved anything substantial.

“Leona may have lived a little life but she lived a very full life.

“Its brevity will make her contribution to her family, to her friends and to her schools all the more radiant and brighter.”

Fr Carney told the gathering that communities across the county were “reeling” from Friday’s tragedy in Creeslough which brought “clouds and fog” on Muckish Mount to mind.

Explosion at Donegal service station
A Liverpool FC flag is flown as members of Letterkenny Rugby Club join mourners outside St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal for the funeral mass of Leona Harper (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The cloud of this awful tragedy which has robbed us of so much weighs heavy on our county, communities and homes.

“We are lost in a fog of grief and sadness so painful it hurts. The scale of the tragedy is so unimaginable it is almost unreal. But the names, faces, stories and yarns make it so very real.”

He continued: “Put simply, we have a gaping wound, we are in pain and the nice, neat, ordered and happy ways of our lives have been kicked over and shattered like glass on a paved floor.”

Fr Carney read out the prayer Footprints by Ryan David Clark at the end of the mass as requested by Ms Harper’s parents. The song Angel was also played during the service.

A round of applause was given after the priest thanked the emergency services, particularly the digger driver for his work during the hours after the explosion, on behalf of Ms Harper’s mother.

Ms Harper was baptised and made her first communion in the same church her funeral was held in.

A flag of Liverpool FC, who Leona supported, was put up outside the church ahead of the service.

