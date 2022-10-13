Family of Leah Croucher say they will ‘never stop seeking answers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of Leah Croucher say they will ‘never stop seeking answers’

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 6.57pm
Women place flowers at the scene in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes (Joe Giddens/PA)
Women place flowers at the scene in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes (Joe Giddens/PA)

The family of Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019, have vowed to “never stop seeking answers”.

The heartrending promise was made in a handwritten message signed “Nan and Grandad” that was left amid floral tributes near a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, where police have found human remains.

The message, tied to a bunch of yellow roses, read: “Our darling, we will never stop seeking answers.

“Will love and miss you always.”

Leah Croucher missing
A tribute left near a property in Furzton, Milton Keynes, where police have identified human remains during forensic examinations in the search for missing teenager Leah Croucher who disappeared in February 2019 (Joe Giddens/PA)

They were laid by a group of mourners, of various ages, who were clearly upset and did not want to speak.

They also laid a large wreath of white lilies and pink roses.

They also left a bunch of yellow, pink and red roses that was addressed to “our beautiful darling”.

A handwritten note attached to it read: “While our hopes and dreams to find you safe and well have been stolen from us a new hope for answers and justice is now part of our path to fight ahead.

“We promise you with all our hearts that we will never ever give up fighting for you.

“All our love always and forever.”

Leah Croucher missing
Leah Croucher disappeared in Milton Keynes on Friday February 15 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Forensics experts have been scouring the property where detectives, who have launched a murder inquiry, have also found some of Ms Croucher’s possessions.

Blue tarpaulin could be seen in the back garden of the house where investigators had erected tall black screens and a police tent in the front driveway, blocking the view from the street.

A three-and-a-half year search for Ms Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on the two-storey brick house which is less than half a mile from where she was last seen.

Thames Valley Police said they had found human remains at the property on Wednesday, and that investigators would be there “for some time”.

A police spokesman said: “Monday was the first time we were alerted to this property by a member of the public in connection with this investigation.

“However, as an address in Furzton, the address was visited as part of our house-to-house inquiries as part of the investigation, during which we visited more than 4,000 addresses.

“There was no response at the property and as such leaflets would have been dropped through the letterbox.”

Leah Croucher missing
Flowers and a handwritten note left near a property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, where police have identified human remains (Joe Giddens/PA)

Uniformed officers are standing guard at a cordon which is taping off two properties in the street.

By Thursday wellwishers had laid flowers, candles, teddy bears and tea-lights in the shape of the letter L at the edge of the police tape which cordoned off the house and its neighbouring detached property.

A message attached to a bundle of flowers and a small teddy bear read: “Sorry for your loss. You are at peace now with your brother.”

Ms Croucher’s family was struck by further tragedy when her brother, Haydon, died at the age of 24 in November 2019.

Another message among floral tributes read: “Leah, sleep tight darling. You are at peace now.”

Leah Croucher missing
An aerial view of the rear of the property police have been searching (Joe Giddens/PA)

Another member of the public wrote: “Rest easy Leah, taken far too soon.

“Time for your parents to take you home baby girl. All our condolences.”

Ms Croucher was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, just after 8.15am on February 15 2019 walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

She vanished while walking to work.

A tip-off from a member of the public on Monday led detectives to the property where “items of concern” were found, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said on Wednesday.

Police began searching the house on Monday and launched a murder inquiry when they found a rucksack and other personal belongings of Ms Croucher.

Mr Hunter said: “We are dealing with a very difficult scene but we can now confirm that we have discovered a number of items that are linked to Leah, and as such we have now launched a murder investigation, led by our Major Crime Unit.”

Leah Croucher missing
Police and forensics officers at the scene of the search, a two-storey brick house in Furzton, Milton Keynes (Joe Giddens/PA)

The force said forensic examination would go on for some time.

Hundreds of officers and staff have worked on the search for Ms Croucher in the past three-and-a-half years, scouring 1,200 hours of CCTV and carrying out 4,000 house-to-house inquiries.

The search for her has involved specialist police search teams, the mounted section, police dogs, the marine unit and the National Police Air Service.

The scene at the house is “difficult and challenging”, Mr Hunter said.

Ms Croucher’s parents, Claire and John, have previously described the disappearance of their “beautiful and wonderful daughter” as “highly unusual”, adding: “We still have no answers as to why.”

