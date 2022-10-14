One dead in collision involving cyclist and multiple vehicles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has died in a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at Vernon Street shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, however one of the people involved could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are calling for witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two men were subsequently detained over the fatal collision.

Police advised that a road closure was then put in place for Stoke Bridge heading out of Ipswich towards Hawes Street roundabout.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police.