What the papers say – October 14

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At the end of the working week the newspapers continue to be dominated by the under-pressure Prime Minister as she holds talks over rowing back key elements of her tax-cutting plans.

The Guardian, The Independent, the Daily Express and the Financial Times say Liz Truss is preparing a new mini budget U-turn in the latest blow to her authority.

THE GUARDIAN: ⁦@trussliz⁩ prepares new mini budget U-turn in latest blow to authority #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eKMkYTOK5F — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 13, 2022

Front page – Tax U-turn on cards in battle to calm markets#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/aejJGeA1yZ pic.twitter.com/rmhAvyhwd6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 13, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday October 14 https://t.co/ECvZuZcE1m pic.twitter.com/Q0tyc7LxtZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 13, 2022

The i adds that, at the time of going to print, it appeared those new U-turn talks would be taking place while the Chancellor was out of the country.

The Daily Telegraph has Kwasi Kwarteng insisting he is “not going anywhere” as Number 10 prepared to reverse a tax cut at the heart of his mini-Budget.

The Prime Minister “has 17 days to save her job”, according to “mutinous Conservative MPs”, the Daily Mail front page says.

MAIL: PM ‘has 17 days to save her job’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0WmNnEv8V8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 13, 2022

The Daily Star covers the saga with an image of a lettuce and Ms Truss with the headline: “Which wet lettuce will last longer?”

Metro continues to cover the trial of the alleged “baby poisoner” nurse.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'I AM EVIL I DID THIS' 🔴 Court told of notes written by 'baby poisoner' nurse#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eKxX94TPT0 — Metro (@MetroUK) October 13, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Sun both feature Gary Lineker: the first paper has the Match of the Day presenter saying he knows of two Premier League stars who are “very close” to coming out and called on them to do so amid the backdrop of the Qatar World Cup – where homosexuality is a crime punishable by seven years in jail. The latter paper says he is “furious” with a referee who is selling the £3 million match ball from Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal against England.

On tomorrow's front page: Furious Gary Lineker slams ref selling £3million match ball from Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal against England https://t.co/XgHZYU6kjE pic.twitter.com/b7U4x3HThZ — The Sun (@TheSun) October 13, 2022