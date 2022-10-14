School pupils drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

School pupils drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 11.00am
A portrait photo of a teen victim, Chanda July, is carried by her relative during her funeral procession in Koh Chamroeun village (AP)
A portrait photo of a teen victim, Chanda July, is carried by her relative during her funeral procession in Koh Chamroeun village (AP)

At least nine school pupils have died in southern Cambodia after the boat they were travelling in capsized, officials said.

Four people – two students and two of the boat’s crew – were rescued following the accident on Thursday night on the Mekong River south-east of Phnom Penh, and two students were still missing on Friday, police said.

Major General Chhoeun Sochet, chief of the Kandal provincial police, said on his Facebook page that the ferry was overloaded and carried no life jackets.

Cambodia Boat Accident
The coffin of Son Sophat, a teenage victim of the accident, is carried in a wooden boat during a funeral procession in Koh Chamroeun village (AP)

The students, who were between 12 and 14 years old, lived on an island in the river and used the ferry for transport almost every day in the rainy season, as did others from their village.

During the dry season, the river has little or no water and can be traversed by foot.

The students were on their way to an English class on Thursday when the boat capsized.

The accident occurred near the Neak Loeung bridge over the Mekong, which at that point separates Kandal province on the western shore from Prey Veng on the east.

The bridge is part of Route 1, a major road connecting the capital, Phnom Penh, to Ho Chi Minh City in neighbouring Vietnam.

Cambodia Boat Accident
The students were crossing the river by ferry (AP)

The police chief in Kandal’s Leuk Daek district, Am Thou, said the accident occurred as the boat was approaching the shore. It took on water in the bow, and the students were instructed to move to seats in the middle or stern of the boat.

However, as they walked back, the boat became unbalanced and turned over.

One of the survivors, 12-year-old Ry Chanbora, was shown in a video broadcast online by Swift News telling relatives that she normally does not know how to swim well despite living near the river.

She said that when the boat was going down she jumped out, trying to swim with her face up, and drifted to the river’s bank.

Cambodia Boat Accident
The mother of teenage victim Son Sophat cries by her daughter’s coffin (AP)

Provincial officials paid a visit to the girl, and King Norodom Sihamoni on his royal Facebook page offered condolences and prayers for the families of the victims.

Police chief Am Thou said the boat’s owners, who were its crew, had been taken to hospital after the accident but would face legal action. He did not say what charges they would face.

The World Health Organisation said last year that according to assessments in 2019, more than 144,000 drowning deaths occurred in the Asia Pacific region, 61% of the global total.

“Of the 70,000 drowning deaths in the WHO South-East Asia Region in 2019, more than 33% were among children aged under 15 years,” said the UN agency.

“On average, men were three to four times more likely to drown than women.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

An ambulance rushes down New Bern Avenue after five people were shot and killed in the Hedingham Neighbourhood and Nuese River Trail area in Raleigh (The News & Observer via AP)
15-year-old arrested after five shot dead in North Carolina
Gunmen attend the funeral of Matin Dababa in the Jenin refugee camp (AP)
Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin via AP)
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in two weeks
Neil Maxwell has been named at a police press conference as a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Leah Croucher who disappeared while walking to work in February 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Dead man named as prime suspect in murder of teenager Leah Croucher
Jemma Mitchell, 38, entering a service station shop near Bristol (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Headless murder victim ‘believed she had YouTube relationship with Charles’
Schemes have created to compensate victims and others caught up in the Horizon scandal in which 700 people were wrongly prosecuted (geogphotos/Alamy/PA)
Post Office ‘doing all it can’ to help sub-postmasters hit by Horizon scandal
Reece James suffered a knee injury in Chelsea’s win over AC Milan. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Reece James to see knee specialist and could miss World Cup for England
Pep Guardiola is paying no attention to Liverpool’s league position (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool are still our main rivals, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Daphne Caruana Galizia (AP)
Pair go on trial accused of assassinating Maltese anti-corruption reporter
Marcus Rashford was frustrated on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to become more clinical for Manchester United

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
3
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
4
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
5
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
6
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
7
Missing man, Robert Latto, 71, from Glenrothes.
Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’
8
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in
9
The living Christmas tree is on the Nethergate.
Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year
10
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…

More from The Courier

George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named
The A9 near Breedon Shierglas Quarry is blocked in both directions due to a collision. Image: Google Maps.
A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash
St Leonards School in St Andrews has been named the UK's Independent School of the Year 2022 for International Student Experience. Image: St Leonards Independent School in St Andrews.
Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
To go with story by Jake Keith. A Dundee rugby team set up in memory of a player who took his own life is to host a series of mental health seminars featuring former All Black Ben Atiga. Picture shows; Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days.. Dundee. Supplied by SNS Group Date; 14/10/2014
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
Mustafizur Rahman.
Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi
Dan Johnson protests on top of the police van.
VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu October 8 Picture shows; Pork curry in a hurry. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…
Rory Skinner on the podium at Cadwell Park earlier this season. Image: RorySkinner.com
Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented