Two teenagers killed in Gloucestershire car crash By Press Association October 14 2022, 11.19am Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Gloucestershire (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Gloucestershire. Officers were called after a red Ford Fiesta left the road in Tait’s Hill, Stinchcombe, Dursley, shortly after 11pm on Thursday. No other cars were involved, Gloucestershire Police said. “Two males, aged 18 and aged 17, were pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokeswoman said. “Their next of kin have been informed. “A woman in her 20s, who was also in the car, also suffered injuries in the collision. “The road remains closed while collision investigators examine the scene. “Investigating officers are now appealing to anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta prior to the collision to come forward. “Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage.” Anyone with information is asked to provide it through the force’s website, quoting incident 533 of October 13. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World 15-year-old arrested after five shot dead in North Carolina Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in two weeks Dead man named as prime suspect in murder of teenager Leah Croucher Headless murder victim ‘believed she had YouTube relationship with Charles’ Post Office ‘doing all it can’ to help sub-postmasters hit by Horizon scandal Reece James to see knee specialist and could miss World Cup for England Liverpool are still our main rivals, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola Pair go on trial accused of assassinating Maltese anti-corruption reporter Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to become more clinical for Manchester United Most Read 1 Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades 2 2 Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park 3 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 4 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and… 5 John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead 6 Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath 7 Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’ 8 Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in 9 Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year 10 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox… More from The Courier Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player… Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this… Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner Editor's Picks Cowdenbeath High Street: Cannabis farm discovered after fire worth £1m Temporary 30mph speed limit on A90 north of Dundee extended for third time John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and Angus Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this weekend Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life Banner to be raised on Dundee’s Discovery in fight against gender-based violence Most Commented 1 Why road charges are being considered in Tayside 2 Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 3 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 4 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 5 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 6 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 7 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 8 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech 10 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital'