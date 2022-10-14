Francis Uzoho savours Old Trafford dream after ‘best performance’ of career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Francis Uzoho savours Old Trafford dream after ‘best performance’ of career

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 12.21pm Updated: October 14 2022, 1.59pm
Cristiano Ronaldo, left, was impressed by Francis Uzoho during the game (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo, left, was impressed by Francis Uzoho during the game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United fan Francis Uzoho met idol David De Gea and posed for a photo with Erik ten Hag after producing one of the best goalkeeping performances seen at Old Trafford in years.

A week ago Fabiano impressed between the sticks as Omonia Nicosia gave the Red Devils a scare in Cyprus before the visitors ran out 3-2 victors in their Europa League group game.

But a shoulder injury meant the Brazilian was unable to feature when the sides met again at Old Trafford on Thursday, meaning back-up goalkeeper Uzoho got to fulfil a boyhood dream.

The 23-year-old had said he would “die” to play in the fixture when Omonia were drawn against United and went onto produce the performance of a lifetime.

It took the 34th and final shot for Uzoho to finally be beaten deep in stoppage time, but Scott McTominay’s strike and the late 1-0 heartbreak could not take the gloss off an unforgettable evening.

“It is my best performance, I have to admit,” the Nigeria international said with a smile in the post-match press conference.

“I am very happy with that. I am a Manchester United fan. My dad is as well.“

Omonia boss Neil Lennon, who sat alongside Uzoho, interjected: “He hasn’t shut up about it for weeks!”

Uzoho beamed when he spoke in the press conference, just as he did when the Omonia press officer took a photo alongside United manager Ten Hag as he left the room.

The 23-year-old also met boyhood hero De Gea, who he has previously called his “idol” in a Twitter message that came with the tongue-in-cheek warning that he was “coming after” him.

The long-serving United goalkeeper may not need to worry just yet but former Celtic boss Lennon has backed Uzoho to kick on after his outstanding Old Trafford display.

“He’s only 23,” the Omonia manager said. “He’s waited his time, he’s had to be patient because of the form of Fabiano.

“In pre-season he looked fantastic. He’s been patient and the opportunity come along.

“I sat down with him on Wednesday and had a brief chat with him about what I wanted from him and he has displayed that in spades.

“I thought he was magnificent and he just excelled under the spotlight. I’m so happy for him because of all his hard work has come to fruition.

“Now we want him to kick on. He’s a very talented goalkeeper and he’s displayed that tonight so I’m very proud of him.”

