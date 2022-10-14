Biden pushes lower prescription drug costs in mid-term campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

US President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs as part of his three-state Western tour this week.

The campaign comes as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before mid-term elections.

Mr Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, to meet with seniors and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs.

The visit comes on the heels of an announcement that millions of US Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.

Despite the president’s efforts, inflation is rising, and Republicans are capitalising on higher prices, seeing openings in California and elsewhere to potentially pick up US House seats.

The president will also make his case in Oregon before heading back East as the reliably-Democratic governor’s race closes with an independent splitting votes.

In California alone, we’ve announced over 350 infrastructure projects made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's investment. We're upgrading transportation, ports, water systems, internet. And there's more to come. pic.twitter.com/ZojZ3dtsuW — President Biden (@POTUS) October 13, 2022

Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago – the fastest such pace in four decades.

And on a month-to-month basis, such “core” prices soared 0.6% for a second straight time, defying expectations for a slowdown and signalling that the Fed’s multiple rate hikes have yet to ease inflation pressures. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends.

Mr Biden acknowledged the issue on Thursday, saying that “Americans are squeezed by the cost of living. It’s been true for years, and folks don’t need a report to tell them they’re being squeezed”.

He also returned to a metaphor he used often during his first year in office, talking about issues that Americans talk about around the “kitchen table”, touting his administration’s efforts to lower costs even as inflation rises.

“From prescription drugs, to health insurance, to energy bills, and so much more, we’re standing up for working people and their right to get a raise and get a better job,” Mr Biden said.

The White House said Mr Biden will also sign an executive order that will direct the US Department of Health and Human Services to look for additional ways to lower drug costs.