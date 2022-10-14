Dead man named as prime suspect in murder of teenager Leah Croucher By Press Association October 14 2022, 2.35pm Updated: October 14 2022, 2.38pm Neil Maxwell has been named at a police press conference as a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Leah Croucher who disappeared while walking to work in February 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A dead man has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of teenager Leah Croucher. Neil Maxwell died from suicide in April 2019 – two months after Leah, 19, vanished, police say. Earlier this week, detectives searching for Leah found human remains at a home in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes. Leah, 19, vanished two months before the main suspect in her murder died from suicide (Thames Valley Police/PA) They began searching the house after a tip off from a member of the public on Monday. A murder inquiry was opened after Leah’s rucksack and other belongings were found. A post-mortem examination was expected to be done on Friday, Thames Valley Police said. Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said previously: “Leah’s family and friends remain uppermost in our thoughts at this extremely difficult time.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World 15-year-old arrested after five shot dead in North Carolina Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in two weeks Headless murder victim ‘believed she had YouTube relationship with Charles’ Post Office ‘doing all it can’ to help sub-postmasters hit by Horizon scandal Reece James to see knee specialist and could miss World Cup for England Liverpool are still our main rivals, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola Pair go on trial accused of assassinating Maltese anti-corruption reporter Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to become more clinical for Manchester United Biden pushes lower prescription drug costs in mid-term campaign Most Read 1 Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades 2 2 Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park 3 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 4 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and… 5 John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead 6 Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath 7 Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’ 8 Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in 9 Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year 10 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox… More from The Courier Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player… Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this… Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner Editor's Picks Cowdenbeath High Street: Cannabis farm discovered after fire worth £1m Temporary 30mph speed limit on A90 north of Dundee extended for third time John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and Angus Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this weekend Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life Banner to be raised on Dundee’s Discovery in fight against gender-based violence Most Commented 1 Why road charges are being considered in Tayside 2 Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 3 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 4 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 5 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 6 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 7 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 8 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 9 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech 10 NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault capital'