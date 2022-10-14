Dolly Parton receives philanthropy award for children’s book programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Dolly Parton receives philanthropy award for children’s book programme

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 3.42pm
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony (Andres Kudacki/AP)
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Dolly Parton was jokingly uncharitable after the crowd at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony tried singing along during her acceptance speech.

“That was terrible,” the Grammy-winning country superstar said after a muted sing-along of Books, Books, the song she wrote to support her Imagination Library initiative.

That philanthropic programme, which provides children under five with a free book every month, was one of the reasons she was part of this year’s class of Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients, as well as her donation to coronavirus vaccine research in 2020 that helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

“I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of anything that is going to make the world a better place,” Parton said, adding that she was pleased to be celebrated along with Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family.

Philanthropy Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy (Andres Kudacki/AP)

The ceremony at Gotham Hall, New York, celebrated the 20th anniversary of the award, which was established in 2001 as the Nobel Prize of philanthropy.

To mark the milestone, which was postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Carnegie institutions launched the Carnegie Catalyst award to “celebrate the transformative power of human kindness”.

The award went to World Central Kitchen, the anti-hunger non-profit founded by chef Jose Andres.

Stacy Schusterman, chair of the Schusterman Family Philanthropies, said she was proud to accept the award with her mother, Lynn, as the first mother-daughter team to be honoured in the award’s history.

However, she said there is also an urgent need for philanthropy to be more collaborative and to take on more challenges to improve society.

“The US was founded with ideals we have yet to realise,” she said in her acceptance speech. “When we say, ‘All men are created equal,’ it is clear ‘men’ does not yet mean all Americans, including women, gender expansive people, and all ethnicities, races and religions.”

The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation was established in 1987 to invest in systemic change in the United States and Israel on matters of justice and equity.

When Charles died in 2000, Lynn Schusterman took over the foundation, expanding its work and becoming an outspoken advocate for inclusion, especially for the LGBTQ community. In 2018, their daughter Stacy Schusterman took over the foundation, which changed its name last year to Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: Dundee woman's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights celebrated in…
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony (Andres Kudacki/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Oh what a night to be a winner
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
TV stars Christopher Biggins and Susan Hampshire were among those helping in aid of dementia charity The Lewy Body Society (Roger Brown)
Christopher Biggins among stars wrapping Royal Albert Hall in mile-long scarf
Technicians handle ‘Three Studies for Portrait of Henrietta Moraes’ by Francis Bacon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Francis Bacon triptych sells for £24.3m at auction
Carey Mulligan attending the International premiere of She Said (Ian West/PA)
Carey Mulligan felt ‘compelled as a woman’ to be in film about female heroism
Eurovision will take place in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
North Macedonia to miss Eurovision due to energy crisis

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…
Alex Jakubiak has scored four times this season (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Alex Jakubiak set to return as boss Gary Bowyer highlights key role for…
The Ice Cream Wars, from crime author Denise Mina, is a documentary series about a vicious gang war which tore through Glasgow's tough housing estates in the early Eighties. Image: Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland
TELLYBOX: The tragic, violent tale of the Ice Cream Wars
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
Hideaway Under the Stars is the perfect escape from reality.
Weekend at Hideaway Under the Stars is perfect escape from reality
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented