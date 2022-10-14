Aaron Finch no fan of Mankad dismissal but it is ‘fair game’ if batter is warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aaron Finch no fan of Mankad dismissal but it is ‘fair game’ if batter is warned

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 4.14pm
Aaron Finch kept his counsel when asked whether he would endorse bowlers running out batters at the non-striker’s end (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia captain Aaron Finch says he is “not a big fan” of bowlers running out batters backing up after an apparent flashpoint between Mitchell Starc and England captain Jos Buttler in the third T20.

The dismissal, informally recognised as a ‘Mankad’ after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, has been a hot-button issue again since India’s Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end in a women’s ODI last month.

Before the T20 series between Australia and England came to a soggy end after a rain-enforced abandonment at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, Starc seemed to warn Buttler about being out of his crease while Dawid Malan was batting at the other during the tourists’ innings.

Finch was unaware of what took place but, while he kept his counsel about whether he would give the green light for his bowlers to dismiss batters that way and felt it was fair to offer a warning, he suggested he is generally against it.

Mitchell Starc, pictured, seemed to warn Jos Buttler about backing up too far (Shaun Botterill/PA)
“I think if guys get a warning, then it’s fair game after that,” Finch said.

“That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that they’re gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I’m not a big fan, personally.”

Buttler has twice been out to this mode of dismissal before, first by Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake in an ODI in 2014 and then by Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian Premier League five years later.

While the MCC, the game’s lawmaker, has shifted the dismissal from unfair play to simply a run out in its charter, Buttler said recently he would withdraw the appeal if done by one of his bowlers.

“No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball,” Buttler said.

England seamer Chris Woakes backed up his skipper but felt Australia left-arm paceman Starc was well within his rights to caution Buttler.

Jos Buttler has been run out at the non-striker's end twice in his career (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
“I personally wouldn’t run someone out (like) that but a warning – no issue with that to be honest,” he said. “Happy with giving guys warnings.”

In the first T20 at Perth on Sunday, Matthew Wade appeared to obstruct England quick Mark Wood, who was attempting to take a return catch off the Australia wicketkeeper-batter.

Wade, having top-edged on to his helmet, stuck his arm out and would likely have been given out had England appealed – although Buttler declined to do so, in part because he did not want to incur any opprobrium from the Australian public.

“We’ve only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on in the game,” he said in the aftermath.

