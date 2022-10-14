OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend wanted to ‘scare’ him, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend wanted to ‘scare’ him, court hears

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 4.44pm
(PA)
(PA)

An OnlyFans model wanted to “shock and scare” her boyfriend when she fatally stabbed him, a court heard.

Abigail White, 24, was arguing with Bradley Lewis, 22, when she stabbed him once to the chest on the evening of March 25 this year.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital from the defendant’s home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, but died hours later.

Bristol Crown Court heard that hours earlier Mr Lewis had told White their relationship was over.

Abigail White
Abigail White has admitted the manslaughter of Bradley Lewis but denies his murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The stabbing happened just minutes after they had returned from a pub where White had got into an argument with Mr Lewis and another man – pouring drinks over them – causing the man to punch her to the ground.

White explained she had consumed a bottle of wine before arriving at the pub, where she had a Jagerbomb and two rum and cokes, as well as a small amount of cocaine.

Giving evidence, the defendant told the jury the argument had started after she felt Mr Lewis had not stuck up for her during the row in the pub.

“We were arguing, it was quite loud. I wasn’t happy that he didn’t stick up for me about what happened in the pub,” she said.

“He was saying I was over-reacting. He said I shouldn’t have got upset by it.”

Andrew Langdon KC, defending, asked White: “What effect did it have on you that you were over-reacting?”

She replied: “It made me more upset… quite a bad state.

“We were arguing, and he was pushing me and were in the hallway. I went into the kitchen, and I seen the knife on the side.

“Picked it up and walked back towards Brad. I went over to him to shock him, to scare him with the knife and before I knew it I had stabbed him.”

Mr Langdon asked: “When was it when you realised what you had done?”

She replied: “Not until after… the look on his face and when he said my name… he looked in shock.

“The knife was already out before I noticed.”

Asked what she saw next, she replied: “The blood. I helped him take his clothes off. We got up together and I helped move him into the kitchen.”

White accepted she had lied to her neighbour, a friend and the police when she said Mr Lewis had stabbed himself.

Asked why she lied, she replied: “I was scared. I was worried about what was going to happen to me, to Brad and the family.

“Just wish I had told the truth from the beginning.”

Mr Langdon asked: “Did you intend to stab him in the heart?”

“No,” she replied.

Mr Langdon said the pathologist found the fatal injury would have required “moderate force”.

“Did you think about how much damage you would do to him? Did you try and push the knife all the way into him,” he asked.

Fighting back tears, she replied: “No.”

Mr Langdon asked: “Did you mean to kill him?”

“No,” she said.

Bradley Lewis
Bradley Lewis died from a single stab wound to the chest (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The court heard of an incident a few days’ earlier when she had stabbed Mr Lewis in the arm, which had happened during a traumatic period in her life.

In a message to a friend, White said: “I’ve had the worst last few days. Lost the baby and found Brad’s cheated with two different people.

“I can’t cope anymore. Trauma. I can’t live like this anymore.”

Mr Langdon said further messages went on to make threats to “stab, kill, attack”.

“Were you really going to do that?,” he asked.

White replied: “I was just saying it.”

Asked about the arm injury incident, White said: “We were arguing when we got back home, we were in the kitchen and I was extremely upset and I stabbed him in the arm.”

The jury heard that White had an injured ear and a bruise on her shoulder.

“While I was going though losing the baby, we were in bed and he wasn’t helping me or comforting me at all,” White said.

“He didn’t like the fact I was crying because he was trying to sleep, so he punched me in the ear.”

White, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, initially claimed Mr Lewis had stabbed himself but later admitted a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility. She denies murder.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)
Pakistan floods recovery could take three years, minister warns
The explosion occurred on Friday evening (IHA/AP)
Turkish coal mine blast death toll rises with many still trapped
What the papers say – October 15 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 15
Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, was the youngest victim of the blast (handout/PA)
Funeral to be held for five-year-old and father killed in Creeslough blast
Ivan Toney scored both Brentford goals (John Walton/PA)
Ivan Toney ‘ready to go’ as Brentford double boosts World Cup selection hopes
Elon Musk has provided satellite communications for Ukraine (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
Musk asks US government to take over funding of satellite network for Ukraine
The capsule splashes down in the Atlantic (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Four astronauts return to Earth after six months on space station
The blast occurred at a mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin (IHA via AP)
Turkish coal mine blast leaves 22 dead and dozens trapped
Anglian Water has been fined a total of £1.2 million for polluting waterways (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Anglian Water fined £1.2 million over pollution in eastern England
Mandy Mallia, sister of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, lights candles in front of a picture of her sister in Valletta (Jonathan Borg/AP)
Brothers given 40-year jail terms for murdering Maltese journalist

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
(PA)
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision

Editor's Picks

Most Commented