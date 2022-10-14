Second man charged in connection with Bishopsgate knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second man charged in connection with Bishopsgate knife attack

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 6.25pm
Police officers at the scene after three people have been taken to hospital following a knife attack (James Manning/PA)
Police officers at the scene after three people have been taken to hospital following a knife attack (James Manning/PA)

A second man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery and knife attack in Bishopsgate, central London, which left three people needing hospital treatment and three more injured.

Tyrone Dean, 23, of Willow Walk, Haringey, north London, has been charged with two counts of robbery and three counts of grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident on October 6, City of London Police said.

He also faces two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B controlled drug.

Bishopsgate incident
Medical equipment at the scene after three people have been taken to hospital following the attack (James Manning/PA)

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with assisting an offender.

She has since been bailed, while Dean is being held in custody.

Another man, Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, was also previously charged over the alleged attack.

He is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

Parkinson is accused of slashing a man’s face, which required 52 stitches.

