Gladiator star Russell Crowe named ‘ambassador of Rome in the world’

Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Oscar for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, has been feted in the city which is home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed in the time of the Roman Empire.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits on the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the Roman Forum.

Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “Ambassador Of Rome In The world”.

Actor Russell Crowe receives the Ambassador Of Rome In The World award from Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The actor, speaking Italian, said: “I am always at the service of Rome.”

In the film, Crowe portrayed Maximus, who was a general forced into slavery before turning into a gladiator

Crowe is in Rome for the city’s film festival, where a movie he directed and stars in, Poker Face, is having its world premiere.

The mayor said the city was giving the plaque “as the symbol of friendship and affection of Rome for Russell Crowe”.