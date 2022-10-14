Turkish coal mine blast leaves 22 dead and dozens trapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turkish coal mine blast leaves 22 dead and dozens trapped

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 9.45pm Updated: October 14 2022, 10.55pm
The blast occurred at a mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin (IHA via AP)
The blast occurred at a mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin (IHA via AP)

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 22 people as rescuers try to bring dozens of others trapped inside the mine to the surface.

The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Energy minister Fatih Donmez said a preliminary assessment indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp — a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

Turkey Mine Explosion
Miners carry the body of a victim in Amasra (Nilay Meryem Comlek/Depo Photos via AP)

There were 110 people in the mine at the time of the explosion, interior minister Suleyman Soylu said. Most of the workers were able to evacuate following the blast but 49 were trapped in a higher risk area of the facility.

Mr Soylu would not provide a number for those still trapped, saying some among the 49 had been lifted to safety.

Health minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that 22 people were killed in the blast. He did not say how many people were taken out of the mine with injuries but said eight were in a serious condition.

Several rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighbouring provinces.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was cancelling a planned visit to the south-eastern city of Diyarbakir and would travel to Amasra instead to coordinate the rescue operation.

The private DHA news agency quoted one worker, who escaped from the mine, as saying he felt a “pressure” but he could not see anything due to the dust and dirt.

People rushed to the mine for news of trapped friends or colleagues, DHA reported.

In Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.

