Funeral under way for five-year-old girl and father killed in Creeslough blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Funeral under way for five-year-old girl and father killed in Creeslough blast

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 11.33am Updated: October 15 2022, 12.19pm
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough (Niall Carson/PA)
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough (Niall Carson/PA)

The final funeral for victims of the Creeslough service station explosion is under way in the Co Donegal village.

Irish president Michael D Higgins is among the mourners at the funeral service for the youngest of the 10 victims of the blast, five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and her father Robert Garwe at St Michael’s Church.

Residents in the rural Co Donegal village lined its main street once again for the sixth funeral service held at St Michael’s for victims of the tragedy in five days.

Mourners at Friday’s funeral for the oldest victim, Hugh Kelly, heard he had taken Mr Garwe and Shauna to the service station shop to buy a birthday cake for the youngster’s mother.

Mr Garwe, 50, originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction and could often be seen travelling around the village on his scooter.

Shauna started at Scoil Mhuire National School in Creeslough just weeks ago.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Robert Garwe, 50, died alongside his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five (Handout/PA)

The funerals of fashion student Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Celtic supporter Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday, while a funeral Mass for Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan took place on Wednesday afternoon.

A service for Sydney native James O’Flaherty, 48, was held on Wednesday in Derrybeg.

The funeral of shop worker and mother-of-four Martina Martin, 49, took place in Creeslough on Thursday morning and a service for 14-year-old Leona Harper was held at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton later that day.

Parish priest Father John Joe Duffy said the community is still in shock.

“There is still that pall of silence, that grieving and mourning, that heartbreak visible to others who enter into the homes to try and offer consolation and comfort,” he said.

Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, alongside the hearse
Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, alongside the hearse (Niall Carson/PA)

He urged people affected by the tragedy to contact counselling services made available to them – saying he intends to use them.

“We need help, we need the continued embrace of this country and beyond it, and prayers, and also very much so the professional supports that are being made so available to us, and thank all who are involved in that,” he said.

Mr Higgins has been attending the funerals of the victims since Wednesday and meeting the families of those affected.

The Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp Commandant Claire Mortimer, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, have also been attending funerals.

Ireland’s police force An Garda Siochana continues to investigate the cause of the blast, which is being treated as an accident.

As well as the 10 killed in the blast, eight others were hurt.

Seven have been receiving treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital, while a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

People hold protest poster during a congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Germany, against the government in Iran in memory of Mahsa Amini (AP)
Rights group says 233 killed in Iran as protests enter fifth week
Sgt Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato (Connecticut State Police via AP)
Wounded police officer shot suspect who killed two colleagues
Jose Sa saves Brennan Johnson’s penalty at Molineux (Nick Potts/PA)
Jose Sa heroics earn Wolves huge win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised as Fulham came from behind to secure a point against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets second-half equaliser as Fulham earn Bournemouth draw
Mason Greenwood is suspended from playing or training with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault (Mike Egerton/PA)
Footballer Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
Farm workers and environment activists take part in a demonstration (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Farm workers and environmental activists march through central London
Cars abandoned by the sea following heavy thunderstorms, in the village of Paliokastro, on the island of Crete (AP)
Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete
Brendan Rodgers is remaining upbeat (Tim Goode/PA)
Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester
The Queen Consort was all smiles as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse (John Walton/PA)
Queen Consort is all smiles as she attends Ascot

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough (Niall Carson/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross

Editor's Picks

Most Commented