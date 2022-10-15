Kyiv area energy plant damaged in Russian missile strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyiv area energy plant damaged in Russian missile strike

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 1.13pm
People cross a footbridge during dusk in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
People cross a footbridge during dusk in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)

A missile strike has seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, the country’s power system operator said as the Russian military attempted to cut water and electricity supplies in populated areas.

Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said no-one was injured in the strike on Saturday.

Electricity transmission company Ukrenergo said repair crews are working to restore power but it warned residents about possible outages.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, urged Kyiv area residents and people in three neighbouring regions to reduce their energy consumption during evening hours of peak demand.

After a truck bomb explosion a week ago damaged the bridge that links Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest co=ordinated missile attacks since the initial invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine War
A damaged house after Russian shelling in Konstantinovka, eastern Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

This week’s wide-ranging retaliatory attacks hit residential buildings, killing dozens of people, as well as civil infrastructure such as power stations near Kyiv and other cities far from the front lines of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow did not see a need for additional massive strikes but his military would continue selective strikes.

He said of 29 targets the Russian military planned to knock out in this week’s attacks, seven were not damaged and would be taken out gradually.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, interpreted Mr Putin’s remarks as intended to counter criticism from pro-war Russian bloggers who “largely praised the resumption of strikes against Ukrainian cities but warned that a short campaign would be ineffective”.

It added: “Putin knew he would not be able to sustain high-intensity missiles strikes for a long time due to a dwindling arsenal of high-precision missiles.”

Regions of southern Ukraine that Mr Putin illegally designated as Russian territory last month remained a focus of fighting on Saturday.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his military will continue to carry out selective strikes (Valery Sharifulin/Sputnik/Kremlin pool/AP)

Kirill Stremousov, a deputy head of the administration Moscow installed in the mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region, reminded residents they can evacuate to Crimea and cities in south-western Russia as Ukrainian forces try to battle their way to the regional capital.

After the region’s worried Kremlin-backed leaders asked civilians on Thursday to evacuate to ensure their safety and to give Russian troops more manoeuvrability, Moscow offered free accommodation to residents who agreed to leave.

Ukrainian troops attempted to advance south along the banks of the Dnieper River but did not gain any ground, according to Mr Stremousov.

“The defence lines worked, and the situation has remained under the full control of the Russian army,” he wrote on his messaging app channel.

In the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region, governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russian military carried out strikes with Iranian-made kamikaze drones and S-300 missiles.

Some experts said the Russian military’s use of the long-range missiles may reflect shortages of dedicated precision weapons for hitting ground targets.

To the north and east of Kherson, Russian shelling killed two civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Resnichenko said.

He said the shelling of the city of Nikopol, which is located across the Dnieper from the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, damaged a dozen residential buildings, several stores and a transportation facility.

