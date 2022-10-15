David De Gea: To make 500 appearances for Manchester United is ‘unbelievable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

David De Gea: To make 500 appearances for Manchester United is ‘unbelievable’

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 1.13pm
David De Gea marks his 500th appearance for Manchester United on Sunday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
David De Gea marks his 500th appearance for Manchester United on Sunday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

David De Gea says it is “unbelievable” to think he will become just the 11th player in Manchester United’s history to make 500 appearances for the club when he lines up against Newcastle on Sunday.

The 31-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, along with picking up numerous individuals awards.

There have been ups and downs during his De Gea’s time at United, where he will reach a historic milestone this weekend when he starts against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The Spain international will be presented with an engraved plate ahead of kick-off to mark his 500th appearance for the club and will wear a specially designed pair of gloves for the match.

“I think it’s something crazy,” long-serving goalkeeper De Gea said.

“To play 500 games for this club is very special for me, of course, but probably I will realise more when I stop playing football, when I retire and then look back and say ‘OK, I played more than 500 games for a massive club like United’.

“I’m super proud and it’s amazing, to be honest.

“Just to be part of this club is massive and it’s so difficult to get here, so it’s a dream to be here and already play as much as I’ve played. It’s unbelievable.”

De Gea, who nearly signed for Real Madrid in 2015, joins former team-mates Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney in United’s 500 club.

The 31-year-old also joins club greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Bill Foulkes, Gary Neville, Alex Stepney, Tony Dunne, Denis Irwin and Joe Spence in reaching the milestone.

Stepney is the only goalkeeper ahead of De Gea in United’s appearance list and his record of 539 is the crosshairs of the Spaniard, whose deal expires at the end of the season but includes an option of a further year.

Alex Stepney makes a save against West Ham
Former goalkeeper Alex Stepney made 539 appearances for United (PA Archive)

The shot-stopper has started every Premier League and Europa League match for United this season and will be hoping to mark Sunday’s special game by helping his side to a third-straight home Premier League win.

It has been six weeks since Erik Ten Hag’s side last lined up at Old Trafford for a top-flight game, with Sunday’s match followed by Wednesday’s home clash with Tottenham and trip to Chelsea next weekend.

“We always go from game to game,” the United boss said following Thursday’s last-gasp 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

“It gives another impulse to the team, to the belief. The spirit is already good but it will give a push to that spirit again. It will strengthen the belief in the squad.

Erik Ten Hag in the dugout
Erik Ten Hag says United have great belief at present (Martin Rickett/PA)

“For the rest, we have to go from game to game. These are tough opponents but we are really looking forward (to them).

“These are real tests for us as a squad to go into battle. And as I say, it delivers energy.

“I think (Newcastle) is a team who can play in high intensity with a lot of energy and that makes them a tough opponent. We know we have to play our best to get the right result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dundee ran out 2-1 winners over Ayr (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stunning Paul McMullan goal sets Dundee on way to victory over Ayr
Stirling scored twice in the closing six minutes to wrap up victory (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stirling go top with victory at Stenhousemuir
The spoils were shared at Brisbane Road on Saturday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate
Anis Mehmeti (PA)
Anis Mehmeti puts icing on cake in Wycombe’s win over Peterborough
James Norwood had a goal disallowed (Tim Goode/PA)
Stalemate for Bolton and Barnsley
Liam Kelly was on target for Rochdale in the first half (Naomi Baker/PA)
Rochdale edge Barrow to climb out of League Two relegation zone
Ashley Nadesan netted as Crawley beat Newport (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley move off the bottom after narrow victory over Newport
Craig Eastmond scored the winner for Sutton (Tim Goode/PA).
Craig Eastmond winner sinks Wimbledon as Sutton stop rot
William Osula, left, celebrates his first goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
William Osula scores twice as Accrington pay the penalty
Tom Bayliss’ stunning goal earned Shrewsbury victory at Fleetwood (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tom Bayliss’ stunner secures Shrewsbury slender victory at Fleetwood

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
David De Gea marks his 500th appearance for Manchester United on Sunday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross

Editor's Picks

Most Commented