Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail By Press Association October 15 2022, 1.21pm Mason Greenwood was first arrested in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions. The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill. Grennwood has been on bail since. Mason Greenwood is suspended from playing or training with Manchester United (PA) A police spokesman said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022. “Enquiries are ongoing at this time.” Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Red Devils. Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Stunning Paul McMullan goal sets Dundee on way to victory over Ayr Stirling go top with victory at Stenhousemuir Ten-man Northampton frustrate Leyton Orient in goalless stalemate Anis Mehmeti puts icing on cake in Wycombe’s win over Peterborough Stalemate for Bolton and Barnsley Rochdale edge Barrow to climb out of League Two relegation zone Crawley move off the bottom after narrow victory over Newport Craig Eastmond winner sinks Wimbledon as Sutton stop rot William Osula scores twice as Accrington pay the penalty Tom Bayliss’ stunner secures Shrewsbury slender victory at Fleetwood Most Read 1 Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber 2 Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum 3 Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light 2 4 Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court 5 Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime 6 Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy… 7 Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension 8 Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird… 9 Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 10 Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time… Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars… 5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio… Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals… Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry… Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights 'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book… WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross Editor's Picks Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy heroes Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird in Dundee Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations 6 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar New exhibition at Dundee V&A looks to the future of ageing Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod Most Commented 1 Why road charges are being considered in Tayside 2 Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 3 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 4 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 5 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 6 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 7 Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee 8 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 9 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech